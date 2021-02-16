The National Rifle Association of India on Tuesday announced a 57-member Indian team for the year’s first combined International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage.

The tournament is scheduled to be held between 18-29 March at New Delhi’s Dr Karni Singh Shooting range, after the whole of shooting calendar was wiped out by the pandemic in 2020.

The New Delhi World Cup will see as many as 30 finals being held at an ISSF World Cup stage for the first time with the new team formats approved by the ISSF last year coming into play. Each section will have three shooters and two more in the MQS category.

All selections were based on the latest NRAI rankings except Anish Bhanwala’s selection in men’s 25m rapid fire pistol squad. He was picked because his current world ranking of 12 gives him a better chance of securing a Tokyo Olympics quota pending a good finish. Arpit Goel, who is ranked 63 in the world currently and third in India, will feature in the MQS section.

Two national selection trials have been held at the same venue in Delhi over the last couple of months.

A total of 42 countries have thus far confirmed their entries, including Korea, Singapore, USA, United Kingdom, Iran, Ukraine, France, Hungary, Italy, Thailand and Turkey. Some countries that have not sent in their entries include the likes of China, Japan, Germany, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, Kuwait and Malaysia.

Meanwhile, India will not take part in the ISSF World Cup in Changwon in April because of South Korea’s mandatory two-week quarantine rules.

India squad for ISSF World Cup, New Delhi

10m Air Rifle Men

Divyansh Singh Panwar Arjun Babuta Deepak Kumar Pankaj Kumar, Mqs Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, MQS

50m Rifle 3 Position Men

Sanjeev Rajput Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Niraj Kumar Swapnil Kusale, MQS Chain Singh, MQS

10m Air Pistol Men

Saurabh Chaudhary Abhishek Verma Sarabjot Singh Ravinder Singh, MQS Shahzar Rizvi, MQS

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men

Vijayveer Sidhu Gurpreet Singh Anish Arpit Goel, MQS Adarsh Singh, MQS

Trap Men

Kynan Chenai Lakshay Prithviraj Tondaiman Zoravar Singh Sandhu, MQS Namanveer Singh Brar, MQS

Skeet Men

Angadvir Singh Bajwa Mairaj Ahmad Khan Gurjoat Siingh Khangura Karam Sukhbir Singh, MQS Amrinder Singh Cheema, MQS

10m Air Rifle Women

Elavenil Valarivan Anjum Moudgil Apurvi Chandela Shriyanka Sadangi, MQS Nisha Kanwar, MQS

50m Rifle 3 Position Women

Tejaswini Sawant Sunidhi Chauhan Anjum Moudgil Gaayathri N MQS Shreya Saksena, MQS

10m Air Pistol Women

Manu Bhaker Yashaswini Singh Deswal P. Shri Nivetha Shweta Singh, MQS Esha Singh, MQS

25m Sports Pistol Women

Manu Bhaker Rahi Sarnobat Chinki Yadav Neeraj Kaur, MQS Abhidnya Ashok Patil, MQS

Trap Women

Rajeshwari Kumari Shreyasi Singh Manisha Keer Kirti Gupta, MQS Neeru, MQS

Skeet Women

Ganemat Sekhon Parinaaz Dhaliwal Karttiki Singh Shaktawat Darshana Rathore, MQS Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala, MQS

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team

Divyansh Singh Panwar Elavenil Valarivan

Arjun Babuta Anjum Moudgil

50m Rifle 3 Position Mixed Team

Sanjeev Rajput Tejaswini Sawant

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Sunidhi Chaudhan

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team

Saurabh Chaudhary Manu Bhaker

Abhishek Verma Yashaswini Singh Deswal

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team

Vijayveer Sidhu Tejaswani

Gurpreet Singh Abhidnya Ashok Patil

Trap Mixed Team

Kynan Chenai Rajeshwari Kumari

Lakshay Shreyasi Singh

Skeet Mixed Team

Angadvir Singh Bajwa Ganemat Sekhon

Mairaj Ahmad Khan Parinaaz Dhaliwal

10m Air Rifle Men Team

Deepak Kumar Pankaj Kumar Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

50m Rifle 3 Position Men Team

Niraj Kumar Swapnil Kusale Chain Singh

10m Air Pistol Men Team

Saurabh Chaudhary Abhishek Verma Sarabjot Singh

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Team

Vijayveer Sidhu Gurpreet Singh Arpit Goel

Trap Men Team

Kynan Chenai Lakshay Prithviraj Tondaiman

Skeet Men Team

Angadvir Singh Bajwa Mairaj Ahmad Khan Gurjoat Siingh Khangura

10m Air Rifle Women Team

Apurvi Chandela Shriyanka Sadangi Nisha Kanwar

50m Rifle 3 Position Women Team

Anjum Moudgil Gaayathri N Shreya Saksena

10m Air Pistol Women Team

Manu Bhaker Yashaswini Singh Deswal P. Shri Nivetha

25m Sports Pistol Women Team

Manu Bhaker Rahi Sarnobat Chinki Yadav

Trap Women Team

Rajeshwari Kumari Shreyasi Singh Manisha Keer

Skeet Women Team