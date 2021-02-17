The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the Indian team for the remaining two Tests against England that will be held in a bio-secure environment in Ahmedabad.

The only major change in the team will see experienced pacer Umesh Yadav replace Shardul Thakur in the squad after a fitness test.

BCCI has also named five net bowlers and two standby players. The board had previously named five standby players for the first two Tests but Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem and Priyank Panchal have been released for Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The series is nicely poised at 1-1 going into the final two games, the first of which is a day-night affair in Ahmedabad beginning on February 24 with the fourth Test scheduled for March 4.

India need to win one of the remaining two Tests and avoid defeat in another to qualify for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vC), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Net Bowlers: Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, Krishnappa Gowtham, Saurabh Kumar

Standby players: KS Bharat, Rahul Chahar.