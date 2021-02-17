Kerala Blasters on Wednesday sacked their coach Kibu Vicuna following the club’s 0-4 thrashing at the hands of Hyderabad FC in their Indian Super League match, that ended any faint hopes of making it to the playoffs stage.

Under Vicuna, the Kozhikode-based side won just three matches, losing seven and drawing eight as they occupy the 10th spot in the 11-team league with 16 points. The 0-4 defeat to Hyderabad FC at Vasco on Tuesday sealed the Spaniard’s fate at the helm of affairs of the club.

Kerala Blasters and Kibu Vicuña have parted ways on mutual consent.



Assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed will take charge of the popular club in the remaining two inconsequential matches “on an interim basis till a permanent replacement is announced”.

Kerala Blasters, however, said Vicuna was leaving the club on “mutual consent”.

“The club can confirm that we have parted ways with head coach Kibu Vicuña on mutual consent. We would like to thank him for his contributions during the season and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours,” the club said in a statement.

Vicuna, who guided Mohun Bagan to the I-League title last year, said unfortunately the season has been unusual and unexpected for Kerala Blasters.

“...I always give all my heart ...but also give no excuses. I want to thank all the management, players, coaching staff, and members of the club for their professionalism, kindness, and closeness. I want to express my gratitude to all the Kerala Blasters fans for their support,” he said.

Kerala Blasters Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys said the club had a clear objective to make improvements this season but unfortunately the results were not what it expected.

“We are grateful for his (Vicuna’s) commitment and professionalism towards the club and wish him well for the future,” he said.

Vicuna was the club’s ninth manager in seven season, the most seen by any club in the ISL. The Blasters will be in no hurry to appoint a new manager given they have no chance this season but would hope that the new manager ends their streak of firing manager during or after their first season at the club.

