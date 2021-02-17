Indian Premier League franchise Kings XI Punjab were on Wednesday renamed as Punjab Kings ahead of the 2021 edition’s auction that takes place on Thursday in Chennai.
The development had been reported in the lead up to the auction while the name and new logo was officially unveiled on Wednesday.
The franchise, jointly owned by Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta and Karan Paul, is yet to win an IPL title since the event started in 2008.
The team is yet to win the title, having been a part of the event from the first season throughout.
“The idea behind the new name is to add a fresh look and a fresh feel to the franchise. As with any product/service, everything has its own life cycle and we believe given the changing ethos and the audience taste we thought it was apt for the brand to go through a complete new refresh,” Mohit Burman, one of the co-owners of the franchise, had told ESPNCricinfo.
Speaking about the new brand identity, team CEO Satish Menon told PTI: “Punjab Kings is a more evolved brand name, and we understand it was the right time for us to move focus on the core brand itself.”
“The change in brand identity is not about changing our brand ethos but celebrating our one-ness as we stand in unit like a family. The new logo honors the liveliness and vibrancy of the brand and provides modern elements, while we stand out from rest of the teams.”
In the tournament’s 13-year history, Kings were runners-up once (2014) and achieved a third-place finish on another occasion (2008). They finished sixth in the 2020 edition, held in the UAE. Delhi Capitals, who also have not won the tournament yet, rebranded from Delhi Daredevils couple of seasons back. Since then, they have reached the playoffs twice, resulting in a final appearance in 2020.
The next IPL is set to start in the second week of April.
The reactions started coming in over the past few days once the name change was reported. Here is a selection.