The Indian Super League final will be held on March 13 at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Fatorda, the Football Sports Development Limited announced on Wednesday.

The two-legged semi-finals would be played from 5 to 9 March across two venues — GMC Stadium, Bambolim and JL Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, before the latter also hosts the summit clash.

ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC have already qualified for the semi-finals. Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United occupy the semi-final spots as things stand but FC Goa and Bengaluru FC are still in the race to finish in the top four.

Unlike the previous seasons, the away goal rule will not apply in the semi-finals this season. Usually, teams that score away goals have an advantage when the overall score is level after two games but that would not apply this season with all teams based in Goa due to the coronavirus restrictions. Teams with the highest goal aggregate in their respective two-legged ties will progress to the final. A tie will be resolved by a penalty shootout.

The 2020-’21 season saw ISL expand to 11 teams with the number of matches going up from 95 last season to 115. The detailed semi-final fixtures list will be announced once the final league standings are confirmed.

Schedule

Friday, March 5 - Semi-final 1 – 1st leg

Saturday, March 6 - Semi-final 2 – 1st leg

Monday, March 8 - Semi-final 1 – 2nd leg

Tuesday, March 9 - Semi-final 2 – 2nd leg

Saturday, March 13 – Final