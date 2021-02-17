Comebacks in tennis do not get more impressive than beating a man who simply does not let go of his hold on a match when he is playing well. There is a reason why Rafael Nadal had lost only twice in his career in a five-set match after winning the first two sets.

But, there was a third entry into that little list as Stefanos Tsitsipas recovered from two sets down to stun Nadal in the Australian Open quarter-finals on Wednesday, ending the Spaniard’s bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title.

A rare, rare moment in tennis.



vs Roger Federer (2005, Miami)



vs Fabio Fognini (2015, US Open)



vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (2021, #AusOpen)



Only three times in his career Rafael Nadal has been beaten after winning the first 2 sets!



What. A. Match. pic.twitter.com/qTXYuYeeEu — The Field (@thefield_in) February 17, 2021

Second seed Nadal was on course for a comfortable victory before Tsitsipas turned the match around to prevail 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, 7-5 in a seismic upset.

“I don’t know what happened after the third set – I fly like little bird, everything was working for me,” said Tsitsipas, who hit 49 winners and 17 aces.

When you become the third person in history to defeat Rafael Nadal from two sets to love down 🤩🤩🤩@steftsitsipas | #AO2021 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/bqEHhOlj6i — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 17, 2021

Here are some reactions to an epic win for the Greek star:

HISTORY



Only two men have rallied from two sets down to beat Nadal at a Grand Slam:



🔸 Fabio Fognini (2015 US Open)

🔹 Stefanos Tsitsipas (2021 #AusOpen) pic.twitter.com/aVNDcThIR7 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) February 17, 2021

Wow — Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) February 17, 2021

Nadal and Tsitsipas putting on a show! #AustralianOpen2021 👏👏 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 17, 2021

It was on this court that Tsitsipas announced himself to the world by beating Roger Federer.



Now he's got a ... well, a grown-up win against Nadal. A win where Nadal saw him coming. A win that had to be earned in the most excruciatingly exhausting fashion. pic.twitter.com/96Wu1IxfYU — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) February 17, 2021

Was a slightly strange but fascinating match. Tsitsipas wasn't great in sets 1 & 2, Nadal was good. And then Tsitsipas was near flawless in sets 4 & 5 while Nadal really didn't look great for periods, committing some very unusual errors on big points — Matthew Willis (@MattRacquet) February 17, 2021

A 5-set match coming down to one shot? Maybe, just maybe.



Yes, that overhead miss on the second point of the TB. — Ravi Ubha (@raviubha) February 17, 2021

Rafa’s forehand completely gone. Shame really 😞. Was playing well until that 3rd set TB. — Nawal (@NawalNadal) February 17, 2021

Take a bow Tsitsipas! To beat Nadal from 2 sets down is incredible 💪🏼 @AustralianOpen — Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) February 17, 2021

Nadal left the room mid-press conference because he was cramping, and joked, in Spanish, that he left the room so there aren't a million memes of him cramping all over the internet. — Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) February 17, 2021

Just a final thought:



We can talk all day and night (and will) about the degree to which Nadal lost that vs Tsitsipas winning it.



But there's a very specific exhilaration that comes from seeing a player come into their own before your eyes.



I think we all felt it. — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) February 17, 2021

Wow 4 unforced errors from Rafa in one game!! Can’t remember the last time i saw that!! Tsitsipas to serve it out?? — Pat Cash (@TheRealPatCash) February 17, 2021