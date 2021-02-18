An imperious Naomi Osaka blazed past Serena Williams in the Australian Open semi-final to reach her second straight Grand Slam final on Thursday.

The 23-year-old completed a 6-3, 6-4 win in an hour and 15 minutes to reach her second final in Melbourne. She had beaten Petra Kvitova to win the title in 2019.

The match started with the 39-year-old getting the early break and taking a 2-0 lead. But the third seed bounced back, saving break points in the new couple of games, to put the set back on serve.

She started the second set with a break of serve and lead till the seventh game, where she had a strange dip with three double faults to get broken. But Osaka showed her grit as she broke right back with a solid return game and served out the match.

In the final she will be up against a first-time finalist, the winner of the second semi-final between Jennifer Brady and Karolina Muchova.