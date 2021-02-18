IPL 2021 auction live: All eyes on Punjab Kings, RCB, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings
Follow live updates from the auction for the 2021 Indian Premier League.
Live updates
STEVE SMITH: Delhi Capitals go for Smith late on. Rs 2.2 crore. And he goes to Delhi!
Capped batsmen: Here we go, Steve Smith. RCB start off.
Capped batsmen, Jason Roy: Base price Rs 2 crore. Goes unsold, too. Well, that’s dull.
Capped batsmen, Alex Hales: Base price Rs 1.50 crore. Man in form. Goes unsold for now.
Right, here we go. Capped batsmen first up. Karun Nair is the first name. He goes unsold.
3.08 pm: The auction begins with the announcement that VIVO is back on board as the title sponsor for the 14th season, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel says “welcome back team VIVO.” He also adds it is likely fans will be part of the tournament this season.
3.02 pm: Not for the first time Punjab will be the busiest team (in terms of the funds they have). It is perhaps the confidence of having the largest purse for the auction, but KL Rahul was frank in assessing where his squad stood.
“It’s been quite obvious in the last three seasons that we have missed somebody in the middle order who can close out games, win games for us in the middle [order]. Someone who bowls fast is always exciting and quite a weapon to have in the team, so these are the two things we really missed (or had them in the team who couldn’t quite come good),” captain Rahul said, offering insights into the team’s strategy while announcing the rebranding.
3.00 pm: So, CSK folks are wearing a “Definitely Not” tshirt for the IPL auction. We will just leave it at that.
2.53 pm: Punjab Kings have the most funds to recruit, RCB have the most slots left to fill.
|Team
|Purse (crores)
|Total slots
|Overseas slots
|CSK
|19.90
|6
|1
|DC
|13.40
|8
|3
|Punjab
|53.20
|9
|5
|KKR
|10.75
|8
|2
|MI
|15.35
|7
|4
|RR
|37.85
|9
|3
|RCB
|35.40
|11
|3
|SRH
|10.75
|3
|1
|Total slots
|61
|22
2.52pm: Will Glenn Maxwell once again trigger a bidding war? That seems to be the sentiment, after he was released by KXIP on the back of a disappointing season.
2.45 pm: CSK fans, do you want to see Steve Smith join hands with MS Dhoni? KXIP fans, are you used to #PBKS yet? RCB fans, is this your year? Let us know how you are feeling ahead of the auction on Twitter, tagging @thefield_in.
Here’s a breakdown of the auction list, but the final list is a bit different to this one. The IPL website has listed 298 players.
Hello everyone and welcome to live updates from the auction for the 2021 Indian Premier League.
Ahead of the 14th edition of the tournament, there is a mini auction. Franchises are set for another short-term recruitment drive. With no new teams added to the league, the eight existing franchises were given the chance to retain the bulk of their squad. And so, a maximum of 61 slots spread across teams are to be filled up during the IPL 2021 auction, to be held in Chennai. The tournament is expected to be played in India (not confirmed yet), starting from April.
Rs 2 crore is the highest reserve price and two Indian players – Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav – and seven overseas players – Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket. Mark Wood pulled out from the auction on the day before. Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim has been added to the auction in the wicketkeeper category at a base price of Rs 1 crore.
