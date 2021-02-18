Left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar, son of Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, will be part of the Indian Premier League after he was purchased in the auction for Rs 20 lakh by Mumbai Indians.

Tendulkar was the last player to come up in the accelerated auction and received just one bid from Mumbai Indians who eventually got him for Rs 20 lakh.

The 21-year-old will have a lot to do to get an opportunity in the star-studded Mumbai Indians line-up but nonetheless, it would be a great learning experience for the pacer.

Tendulkar recently made his senior debut for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where he picked up two wickets in as many games.

Over the years, he has been playing age-group tournaments for Mumbai and has also been a part of the team, which plays invitational tournaments.

The budding pacer has seen bowling to the Indian national team in the nets and also represented the India U-19 team when it toured Sri Lanka in 2018.