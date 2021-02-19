Shahrukh Khan is a household name in India but not everyone would have heard of a cricketer by that name who plays cricket for Tamil Nadu. But it all changed when Shahrukh Khan was picked up by Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League auction for Rs 5.25 crore in Chennai on Thursday.

In what was arguably the funniest moment in the auction room, Punjab Kings (newly rebranded) co-owner Preity Zinta celebrated the recruitment of the cricketer with a wide smile and the words “We got Shahrukh!” to go with it. Zinta and Khan, both part of ownership groups in the IPL, have starred in movies together of course.

Having starred in his state’s triumph in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy recently, a lot of franchises had their eyes on him. And while they battled for his services in the auction room, the Tamil Nadu team were watching the auction during a bus ride.

In a video posted by captain Dinesh Karthik, the Tamil Nadu players were seen sharing their teammate’s joy.

Watch the video below:

Turn up the volume and listen to the team's happiness for our bright ⭐#IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/wkDfFbqGGP — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 18, 2021

Shahrukh was delighted at being picked for the IPL and said that he was looking forward to playing with captain KL Rahul and working with Indian great Anil Kumble.

Watch Shahrukh Khan’s reaction at being picked by the Punjab Kings:

