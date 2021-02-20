Australian Open, women’s final Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady live: Breaks exchanged early in 1st set
Live scores and updates from the Australian Open women’s singles final between Naomi Osaka and Jennifer Brady.
Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady: a Grand Slam champion and a first-time finalist playing for the Australian Open women’s singles title.
All you need to know about 2021 Australian Open women’s singles final
Live updates
First set, Osaka 6-4 Brady: OSAKA TAKES FIRST SET WITH A BREAK! And again, Brady finds herself under pressure after leading 40-15. The game goes to deuce with a double fault, her 4th! And a point later, she is facing set point. A STUNNING MISS AT THE NET. She misses a forehand that she would make perhaps 99 out of 100 times and that, folks, is pressure.
First set, Osaka 5-4 Brady: Amazing court coverage by Brady in that game to get a break point, as she plays a defensive shot from the baseline then runs all the way to the other corner of the court and lobs Osaka for a winner. She enjoyed that! Perhaps the highest quality of rallying we have seen so far in that game, and Osaka does enough to save one break point and hold on.
Zenia D’Cunha: First serves, yells Brady and finds exactly that to hold from a break point down in the crucial eighth game.
First set, Osaka 4-4 Brady: Super game. Both players starting to find their range now. Brady faced a break point at 30-40 but she fights back, takes the game into deuce three times and finally holds. An ace under pressure in that game from Brady, she really needed that. Her first serve numbers are very low at the moment, and she felt that in the game before finding it at the right moment.
Stat: Osaka is winning 82% of her first serve points at this stage, it’s really when she misses that first serve she is putting herself under pressure.
First set, Osaka 4-3 Brady: Osaka really needed that. She was under pressure again at 15-30 down after a couple of errors. But finds her range in time to hold serve from there.
First set, Osaka 3-3 Brady: And now Brady’s turn to hold at love! Well, well this is just starting to turn in the American’s favour.
First set, Osaka 3-2 Brady: BACK ON SERVE! A couple of backhand errors from Osaka gives Brady a brief window but the third seed recovers in some style. The first serves, when they land, are working like a treat for Osaka. But she misses a backhand at game point and Brady fights back to deuce. And now a double fault from Osaka gives Brady a break point! She nets a backhand after a longish rally, and Brady breaks back! What did we say about butterflies again? It’s a Grand Slam final after all.
First set, Osaka *3-1 Brady: Problems for Brady! A double fault and a backhand error and she is down 0-40 in no time. And double faults again to lose serve! Oh dear, plenty of nerves clearly. Of all the ways to lose serve, that’s got to sting.
First set, Osaka 2-1 Brady: So just one point dropped in the opening two service games. No butterflies for her, she controls the butterflies after all, if you know what we mean.
First set, Osaka 1-1 Brady: Nervy start, Brady! She too looked like she would hold to love by opening up a 40-0 lead but Osaka has other sides. Three errors from Brady and we have our first deuce game of the night. Osaska is returning strongly and forces a second deuce, but Brady follows that up with a strong serve. And a backhand error from Osaka gives the American a hold of serve.
First set, Osaka 1-0 Brady: Wow, that’s as lethal an opening serving game as Osaka could have dreamt of. No fuss, holds it to love and moves on.
First set, 0-0: Love-all, here we go! Osaka elected to serve after winning the toss.
A fact-box ahead of the final
|Naomi Osaka
|Jennifer Brady
|Age
|23
|25
|World ranking
|3
|24
|Career prize money
|$17,770,234
|$2,014,115
|Career titles
|6
|1
|Major titles
|3
|0
|Best at Aus Open
|Champion (2019)
|Final (this year)
|Coach
|Wim Fissette
|Michael Geserer
|Sets dropped at the event
|1
|2
As Naomi Osaka heads into her second Australian Open final, here’s a recap of how she won her first: a gritty three-set win over Naomi Osaka
The last time they played was another massive Grand Slam match – the US Open semi-finals – and it went down as one of the best in the truncated 2020 season. The US Open was a turning point for both players as Brady reached her first Major semi-final while Osaka began an unbeaten streak that has carried on and set forth her quiet determination she’s carrying into this final.
What will this match hold?
Road to the final
Naomi Osaka’s path to the final:
1st rd: bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 6-1, 6-2
2nd rd: bt Caroline Garcia (FRA) 6-2, 6-3
3rd rd: bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x27) 6-3, 6-2
4th rd: bt Garbine Muguruza (ESP x14) 4-6, 6-4, 7-5
Quarter-final: bt Hsieh Su-wei (TPE) 6-2, 6-2
Semi-final: bt Serena Williams (USA x10) 6-3, 6-4
Jennifer Brady’s path to the final:
1st rd: bt Aliona Bolsova (ESP) 6-1, 6-3
2nd rd: bt Madison Brengle (USA) 6-1, 6-2
3rd rd: bt Kaja Juvan (SLO) 6-1, 6-3
4th rd: bt Donna Vekic (CRO x28) 6-1, 7-5
Quarter-final: bt Jessica Pegula (USA) 4-6, 6-2, 6-1
Semi-final: bt Karolina Muchova (CZE x25) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4
Head-to-head
Osaka leads Brady 2-1, with their last match being a three-set epic in the US Open semi-finals (see video)
2020 US Open (semi-final): Osaka bt Brady 7-6 (7/1), 3-6, 6-3
2018 Charleston (R64): Osaka bt Brady 6-4, 6-4
2014 New Braunfels (R32): Brady bt Osaka 6-4, 6-4
Hello and welcome to the live blog for the women’s singles final at the Australian Open.
Naomi Osaka takes her perfect record in Grand Slam deciders into the final where she will attempt to make it four out of four in finals against America’s Jennifer Brady, who is playing her first final. Will we see another first-time Major champion in women’s tennis or will Osaka become the first player since Maria Sharapova in 2012 to win a fourth singles Grand Slam?