Australian Open, men’s singles final live updates: Can Daniil Medvedev stop Novak Djokovic’s streak?
All the live updates from the men’s final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev.
The men’s final will pit Novak Djokovic, who was a perfect 8-0 record in Aussie Open finals, vs Daniil Medvedev, who is on a hard-court winning streak.
Live updates
STAT ALERT:
Zenia D’Cunha: Given the styles & strength of Djokovic and Medvedev, this could be a long, physical, intense battle which deserved five sets. Good luck to all live bloggers.
2.05 pm: Before the men’s singles final... read the feature on Naomi Osaka by Scroll.in’s tennis writer Zenia D’Cunha.
Aus Open: With fourth Major, superstar Naomi Osaka sets an important benchmark for women’s tennis
2.00 pm: The task in front of Medvedev is possibly the joint-hardest in tennis right now: like beating Nadal at Roland Garros, beating Djokovic at the Aus Open final is as tough as it gets. The Serb has NEVER lost a final at this event.
Head-to-head: Djokovic leads 4-3
2020 ATP Finals, London, round-robin: Medvedev bt Djokovic 6-3, 6-3
2020 ATP Cup, Sydney, semi-final: Djokovic bt Medvedev 6-1, 5-7, 6-4
2019 Cincinnati, semi-final: Medvedev bt Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 6-3
2019 Monaco, quarter-final: Medvedev bt Djokovic 6-3, 4-6, 6-2
2019 Australian Open, round of 16: Djokovic bt Medvedev 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-3
2017 Eastbourne semi-final: Djokovic bt Medvedev 6-4, 6-4
2017 Davis Cup, World Group Round 1, Nis, Serbia: Djokovic bt Medvedev 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 1-0 ret
Form guide
The world No 1 is into his ninth decider at Australian Open but it has been a rollercoaster ride to get there, with Djokovic uncharacteristically dropping five sets as he battled an abdominal injury that nearly forced him to pull out.
On the other hand, Medvedev has dropped just two sets in his first-ever five-set win and is unbeaten since last November, that includes a straight-set drubbing of the Serb at the ATP Finals in London. He has won the Paris Masters, ATP Finals and ATP Cup during this run, the latter two being a tournament where only the cream compete.
Djokovic says going unbeaten in eight Australian Open finals will give him confidence in Sunday’s decider, but he’ll need more than that to overcome the Russian who has become “the man to beat” in the Serb’s own words.
01.40 pm: Medvedev has the best form of any men’s player over the past few months – a 20-match winning streak dating back to November.
During Medvedev’s flawless run he has won titles at the Paris Masters, the ATP Finals in London and the ATP Cup with Team Russia.
The Russian will move to second in the world rankings with a win on Sunday – the first man other then Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Djokovic or Andy Murray to occupy a spot in top two since July 2005 when Lleyton Hewitt was ranked two, behind Federer. Will move to number three if he loses.
Path to the semi-final:
1st rd: bt Vasek Pospisil (CAN) 6-2, 6-2, 6-4
2nd rd: bt Roberto Carballes (ESP) 6-2, 7-5, 6-1
3rd rd: bt Filip Krajinovic (SRB x28) 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-0
4th rd: bt Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6-4, 6-2, 6-3
Quarter-final: bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x7) 7-5, 6-3, 6-2
Semi-final: bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x5) 6-4, 6-2, 7-5
01.39 pm: Djokovic’s chance of taking a record-extending ninth Australian Open crown looked in jeopardy just over a week ago when he suffered a potentially tournament-ending abdominal injury in the third round against Taylor Fritz.
But he battled back with the help of painkillers to win in five sets and his injury has improved remarkably since, despite not training between matches.
“This is the best I’ve felt in the entire tournament,” said Djokovic after ending the dream run of Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev to reach his ninth Australian Open final.
“I could swing through the ball. No pain. The best match so far. Couldn’t be better timing for me to play my best tennis.”
Path to the semi-final:
1st rd: bt Jeremy Chardy (FRA) 6-3, 6-1, 6-2
2nd rd: bt Frances Tiafoe (USA) 6-3, 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/2), 6-3
3rd rd: bt Taylor Fritz (USA x27) 7-6 (7/1), 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2
4th rd: bt Milos Raonic (CAN x14) 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 6-1, 6-4
Quarter-final: bt Alexander Zverev (GER x6) 6-7 (6/8), 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (8/6)
Semi-final: bt Aslan Karatsev (RUS) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2
01.30 pm: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the men’s singles final of the 2021 Australian Open between defending champion Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev.
Djokovic heads into the final unbeaten on eight previous occasions in the title match, but knowing he will need to be at his mental and physical best to overcome red-hot Russian.
The Serbian world number one has had to battle injury and extract new levels of determination just to get to the final.
An abdominal injury in the third round put him on the brink of an early exit and left him unable to train between matches.
But after his semi-final win over another Russian, Aslan Karatsev, Djokovic reported he felt fitter than at any time during the Melbourne fortnight
Today, he will face an entirely different challenge against “chess player” Medvedev – the form man of tennis who is on a 20-match winning streak.
Medvedev, the world number four, is unbeaten since last November, including a straight-sets drubbing of the Serb at the ATP Finals in London.