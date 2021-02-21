World No 1 Novak Djokovic continued his dominant run Down Under to win an unprecedented ninth Australian Open title and extend his record-breaking reign.
Djokovic overpowered the fourth seed Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 to end the Russian’s unbeaten run at 20 matches on Sunday.
In winning a third straight Australian Open for the second time, the Serb claimed his 18th Grand Slam title to move within two of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal who have 20 each, while denying Medvedev his first.
He also has the second highest number of titles among men at a single Grand Slam event, moving him past Federer’s eight at Wimbledon and behind only Nadal, who has won 13 at Roland Garros.
Here are reactions to Djokovic’s win after what proved to be a rather one-sided final: