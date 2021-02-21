World No 1 Novak Djokovic continued his dominant run Down Under to win an unprecedented ninth Australian Open title and extend his record-breaking reign.

Djokovic overpowered the fourth seed Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 to end the Russian’s unbeaten run at 20 matches on Sunday.

In winning a third straight Australian Open for the second time, the Serb claimed his 18th Grand Slam title to move within two of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal who have 20 each, while denying Medvedev his first.

He also has the second highest number of titles among men at a single Grand Slam event, moving him past Federer’s eight at Wimbledon and behind only Nadal, who has won 13 at Roland Garros.

Here are reactions to Djokovic’s win after what proved to be a rather one-sided final:

Not the match I wanted. All respect to @DjokerNole. Proud of my Aussie summer and can’t wait to be back next year🙏 #workinprogress @AustralianOpen #AustralianOpen2021 pic.twitter.com/lSaM7na2cq — Daniil Medvedev (@DaniilMedwed) February 21, 2021

9-0 in #AusOpen semi-finals

9-0 in Aus Open finals



Staggering stats Down Under for @DjokerNole 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wAu6DnI8Mh — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 21, 2021

Brilliant work on another Australian title @DjokerNole , under so much pressure in such difficult times. You continue to show the world what a great champion you are. There was no doubt in your mind tonight - Daniil felt the full force of your will. Sublime 9! 🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) February 21, 2021

Novak Djokovic, 18 Grand Slam titles:#AusOpen - ✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅

Roland Garros - ✅

Wimbledon - ✅✅✅✅✅

US Open - ✅✅✅ pic.twitter.com/qw6BhgOw8S — José Morgado (@josemorgado) February 21, 2021

The King of Melbourne 👑



Novak Djokovic scores a three-set win over Medvedev to claim his 18th Grand Slam title @DjokerNole | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/qLYYfXclW8 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) February 21, 2021

Tennis🎾 - Novak Djokovic is the 4th person to win a specific Grand Slam 9+ times (singles)



13 - Rafael Nadal (RG)

11 - Margaret Court (AO)

9 - Martina Navratilova (WIM)

9 - @DjokerNole (AO)

8 - Helen Wills (WIM)

8 - Molla Mallory (US)

8 - Roger Federer (WIM)#AusOpen #AO2021 — Gracenote Olympic (@GracenoteGold) February 21, 2021

Most men's singles titles at same Grand Slam tournament



13 Nadal French Open

9 Djokovic Australian Open

8 Federer Wimbledon

7 Larned US

7 Renshaw Wimbledon

7 Sampras Wimbledon

7 Sears US

7 Tilden US#Getty pic.twitter.com/m6nzWtgSFU — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) February 21, 2021

Wow congrats to Novak rock solid again, didn’t think he would take Medvedev apart like that. Won’t be too long before he grabs a big one though! He will learn from this! — Pat Cash (@TheRealPatCash) February 21, 2021

Whether you like him or not, Djokovic is an insane athlete and baller. 👏 — Marcus Willis (@Willbomb90) February 21, 2021

Congratulations @DjokerNole on another incredible victory. #AusOpen Men’s Singles Champion 2021. Bad luck tonight @DaniilMedwed - I wish you both a successful year. pic.twitter.com/1utYULOtJV — Craig Tiley (@CraigTiley) February 21, 2021

Nova Djokovic thrashed a player who has won 20 of his last matches including 12 against top 10 players in straight sets and under 2 hours in a grand slam final.



King of Australia. — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) February 21, 2021

Adding one more 🏆 to the Big 3 Grand Slam club@DjokerNole | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/fLbJm7mBN5 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) February 21, 2021

Nadal has skewed what's normal for most titles at a favourite slam, but 9(!) Australian Open titles for Djokovic is an absolutely absurd achievement that should get all the credit in the world at this point — Matthew Willis (@MattRacquet) February 21, 2021

Incredible display of tennis tonight from Novak. #9 #KingofTheAO https://t.co/aqh9Z9a2KH — Rennae Stubbs OLY (@rennaestubbs) February 21, 2021

Djokovic now has the most hardcourt Slams of anyone. 12 to RF's 11.



Djokovic also now has the 2nd highest total at any Slam (for the men, obvs), surpassing RF's 8 Wimbledons. — Juan José Vallejo (@jjvallejoa) February 21, 2021

Novak Djokovic is a tactical genius!



Too bad it's overshadowed by how darn good he is at everything else! — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) February 21, 2021

A decent comparison to this match I think is Roland Garros 2018.



A rematch between a surface GOAT and his heir apparent on that surface, this time in a final, that was expected to be competitive given maturation and prior matchups and ...yeah, nope! — Trenton Jocz (@TrentonJocz) February 21, 2021

This is the best Djokovic’s GS final since vs. Nadal at #AusOpen in 2019. The best returner of all time, no doubt. He pushed Medvedev in self-destruct mode and he never let go for a second. — Saša Ozmo (@ozmo_sasa) February 21, 2021

Daniil Medvedev tallking about the first time he practiced with Djokovic:



'I was like 500-600 in the world, he was already no. 1, just won Wimbledon. I thought, he's not going to speak to me. He was asking me questions, talking to me like a friend. He's never changed.' pic.twitter.com/Ye0OLStD3H — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) February 21, 2021

"It's a matter of time when you hold a Grand Slam, if you don't mind waiting a few more years" 😂#Djokovic #Medvedev pic.twitter.com/D4W4MvDjSX — Tennis GIFs 🎾🎥 (@tennis_gifs) February 21, 2021

Kudos to @CraigTiley and @TennisAustralia! There were brickbats aplenty but they pulled it off in unprecedented circumstances. And we got to have fans for the most part. Players got to play a Grand Slam and we got to see great tennis. Well done, Australia! #AusOpen — PP (@PrashantSport) February 21, 2021