Indian women boxers secured two more gold medals on the final day of the 30th Adriatic Pearl Tournament in Budva, Montenegro to conclude their successful outing while securing No 1 position in the medals tally.

Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg) and Arundhati Choudhary (69kg) clinched gold medals and Lucky Rana secured a silver as Indian women emerged as the top team with 10 medals (five gold, three silver and two bronze). Uzbekistan (2 gold) and Czech Republic (1 gold) ended at second and third position respectively.

Three-time Khelo India gold medallist Arundhati asserted her supremacy as the Rajasthan pugilist pulled off a dominating 5-0 victory against Ukraine’s Maryana Stoiko.

On the other hand, Manipur girl Chanu, who trains at MC Mary Kom’s academy, had to work hard against Asian junior champion Sabina Bobokulova of Uzbekistan before outshining the opponent in a close fight with a 3-2 split verdict to win the final bout.

Meanwhile in the 64kg, Lucky suffered a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Finnish boxer Lia Pukkila to claim silver medal.

Alfiya Pathan (+81kg), Vinka (60kg) and T Sanamacha Chanu (75kg) are the other Indian women boxers who secured gold medals in their respective categories earlier in this tournament. For her magnificent show, Vinka received the best women’s boxer of the tournament award, the boxing federation said in their press release.

With two medals in the men’s category, the 19-member Indian team concluded their campaign with an overall second position (12 medals). Uzbekistan and Ukraine claimed first and third position respectively in the overall standing.

The Adriatic Pearl Tournament was an opportunity to return to action for the Indians as they participated in a tournament for the first time since the coronavirus-forced lockdown. Next up for the youngsters will be the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championship scheduled in Poland from April 10-24.