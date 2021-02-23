Krunal Pandya scored the first List A century of his career on Monday in Baroda’s six-wicket victory against Tripura in a Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group A match in Surat.

Chasing an imposing target of 303, Baroda rode on a 108-ball 97 from the in-form Vishnu Solanki before Pandya, who is captaining the side in the tournament, hit an unbeaten 127 off 97 to finish off the game.

The 29-year-old all-rounder then took to social media to dedicate his century to his father, who passed away in December, with a series of posts. He wrote that his father had told him that his time has just started.

“My son, your time has just started... these were the last words of my Dad when we discussed cricket after I scored 76 in a SMAT (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game last month. Then, I was touched by his appreciation but now I’m astonished by his vision for me,” wrote Pandya.

Here are his posts:

