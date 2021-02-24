India v England, Third Test, Day 1 Live: Root elects to bat first; Bumrah, Washington return
Follow live updates from day one of the third Test between India and England at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Live updates
2:04 pm: Two changes for India: Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar are in for Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav.
2:02 pm: England are going in with four changes: James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley return to the playing XI.
2:00 pm: Joe Root has won the toss and England will BAT first!
1:58 pm: We’re just minutes away from the toss in Ahmedabad! The captains might not admit it but they’ll be very, very keen to win it.
1:55 pm: Wondering how the pink ball is different from the others? Here are the details from SG’s chief ball inspector.
1:52 pm: Here’s all you need to know about the newly-built Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad:
1.38 pm: The first big news of the day is that the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad has been renamed from Sardar Patel Stadium to Narendra Modi Stadium. Read all about it here.
1:31 pm: Hello and welcome to live updates from day one of the third Test between India and England at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The four-match series is tied at 1-1 as we head into the day-night match at the newly-built Motera Stadium. The pink ball contest is set to bring more challenges to Virat Kohli and Joe Root’s teams, this promises to be another cracking Test!