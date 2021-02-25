Mashal Sports, the co-owners of the Pro Kabaddi League have issued a tender for the auction of the media rights for the next five editions of the league.

The document can be purchased online at Rs 2,50,000 (Rupees Two lakh fifty thousand only) plus taxes for entities incorporated in India and USD 3,500 plus taxes for entities incorporated outside India.

The shortlisted, eligible bidders can subsequently place bids for one or more of the following media rights packages, through an e-auction process.

Package A: This consists of Global Television Rights; Rest of the World Digital Rights; Sponsorship Rights – On-air and On-ground (including Title Sponsorship); Audio Rights; Film Rights; Fixed Media Rights; Clip Rights; Footage Rights and Public Exhibition Rights. Package A rights holder will also have the obligation to produce the world feed.

Package B: This consists of India Digital Rights; Mobile Activation Rights; Inflight/On-Board Rights and Virtual Reality Rights.

Package C: This consists of Gaming Rights which includes rights to operate a fantasy league; create, produce or offer mobile, computer or console games, e-sport and other kabaddi games.

Package D: This is the Consolidated Rights Package i.e. all media rights offered under Packages A, B and C.

Star India was the broadcaster of the first seven editions of the league and were also the majority stakeholders in the league since the second edition of the competition.

The new media rights deal could aid the revenue streams for Pro Kabaddi franchises.

“We are confident that the upcoming PKL media rights auction will enable the League to grow to a new level, for a renewed and stronger engagement with sports fans and consumers, and further grow the sport of Kabaddi. Of course, we take great pride in the fact that PKL will be the first league outside cricket to auction its media rights,” Anupam Goswami, CEO - Mashal Sports & League Commissioner of the Pro Kabaddi League said.

The eighth season of Pro Kabaddi that was scheduled to be held in July 2020 was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.