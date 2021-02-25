England skipper Joe Root claimed his first Test five-wicket haul as India were bowled out for 145 in the day-night third Test on Thursday.

India finsihed their first innings with a lead of 33 after they routed England for 112 on the first day at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

India resumed on 99/3 and Jack Leach quickly removed Ajinkya Rahane for seven and Rohit Sharma for 66 with his left-arm spin on a viciously turning track.

Root replaced fast bowler James Anderson and struck with his first ball to have Rishabh Pant caught behind for one.

The England captain, playing his 102nd Test, then struck twice in an over to send back Washington Sundar and Axar Patel, both for a duck, and silence the home crowd.

He wrapped up the tail to return figures of 5/8 in 6.2 overs. The umpires called an early tea after the last wicket fell and later England began the second session by losing two wickets in Axar Patel’s first over.

India vs England, third Test, day two live blog

India and England were tied 1-1 going into the third of the four matches that could decide which of the teams go into the world Test championship final against New Zealand.

Here are the reactions to India’s batting that sparked some memories of Adelaide as well for some fans, a match which was also played with pink ball and witnessed batting collapses in both innings.

Test cricket really is the most ludicrous sport, which is probably why I love it. Long may it live. Longer than this match will last, anyway. #INDvENG — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) February 25, 2021

- Joe Root with 5 for 8

- India all out for 145 after starting Day 2 on 99/3

- England will start their 2nd innings 33 behind

- 3rd Test only 4 sessions old



*dips into folder marked DEAD HORSES* #IndvEng pic.twitter.com/jLehLDIfJn — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) February 25, 2021

I wonder what newbies to Test cricket are thinking right now? #INDvENG — Isa Guha (@isaguha) February 25, 2021

Who would have imagined this! The pink ball has found a new ally in a pitch that is turning without crumbling. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 25, 2021

in his 100th test, ishant has taken the first wicket to fall and hit the first six #INDvENG — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) February 25, 2021

This England side across all formats has been very good in tight games for a couple of years !!! #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 25, 2021

Cheapest five-wkt haul in Tests (Spinners)



5/8 Joe Root v Ind Ahmedabad 2020/21 *

5/9 Tim May v WI Adelaide 1992/93

6/9 Michael Clarke v Ind Mumbai WS 2004/05#INDvENG — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) February 25, 2021

Cheapest 5-wicket innings hauls by captains in Tests:

6/7 Arthur Gilligan (E v SA) 1924

5/8 JOE ROOT (E v I) Today

6/18 Courtney Walsh (WI v NZ) 1995

5/19 Aubrey Smith (E v SA) 1889

5/26 George Giffen (A v E) 1895

5/26 Fazal Mahmood (P v I) 1960#INDvENG #INDvsENG #ENGvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) February 25, 2021

Crawley and Rohit: 119 for 2.

Numbers 2 to 11: 127 for 18.

The second lowest first-innings aggregate by numbers 2-11 in Test history. Lowest was 98, A v E, SCG Feb 1888. #INDvENG — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) February 25, 2021

Josh Hazlewood v India in the Pink Ball Test



5 overs, 3 maidens, 8 runs and 5 wickets



Joe Root v India in the Pink Ball Test



6.3 overs, 3 maidens , 8 runs and 5 wickets#ENGvIND — ESPNcricinfo stats (@ESPNcric_stats) February 25, 2021

Joe Root with five wickets?



Joe Root with five wickets!



😱 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/5vt3bSnb9q — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) February 25, 2021

5 - Joe Root claimed figures of 5/8; the fewest runs conceded in a Test five-wicket haul for England since 1924 (AER Gilligan's 6/7 v SA). Impact. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/LUefgKIngn — OptaJim (@OptaJim) February 25, 2021

Ravi Sastri during pink ball tests

"wear it like a badge"

(h/t @Ashsach88 ) pic.twitter.com/Kq56bRvysU — SMM (@Shhy10) February 25, 2021

For all those who thought @englandcricket made a mistake by not playing two spinners, think again!@root66 you wily fox you!

5-8 !!

Looks like anyone’s game now.

Pink is the new white 😉😉😉#INDvENG #PinkBallTest — Bhavna Balakrishnan (@Bhavna__B) February 25, 2021

Incredible session. Still can’t believe what happened. England well and truly back in the game. #INDvENG @StarSportsIndia — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 25, 2021

Not sure how often if ever @root66 dreamt of walking his team off the field while holding the ball up #IndvEng pic.twitter.com/LrgZ3GJki7 — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) February 25, 2021

Root taking a different route today!



People criticized him for picking only one spinner, now he's taken things into his own hands! #INDvENG — Vinod Kambli (@vinodkambli349) February 25, 2021

Ishant Sharma after playing 194 international matches for India (100 in Tests, 80 ODIs, 14 T20Is) has just hit his first six of his career after facing 2677 balls! #IndvEng#IndvsEng#daynightTest — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 25, 2021

Ravichandran Root (5-8) & Jack Jadeja (4-54) spin India out for 145. #INDvENG — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) February 25, 2021

can we have 4 innings each?#INDvENG — weCricket (@wecricket_) February 25, 2021

With AFP inputs