Ashwin Ravichandran completed 400 Test wickets when he trapped Jofra Archer leg before wicket during the third Test between India and England in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Before the start of England’s second innings, Ashwin was on 397 wickets. He opened the bowling along with Axar Patel but had to wait till the 17th over to get his first wicket.

He got the big one of Ben Stokes who was looking dangerous at the point. It was a trademark lbw dismissal for a right-hand bowler against a left-handed batsman as he failed to connect to an away-turning delivery.

Ashwin then produced an absolute gem to knock Ollie Pope’s off stump before dismissing Archer.

Ashwin is the quickest Indian bowler to 400 wickets and the second quickest in the history of the game. He is also only the fourth Indian bowler to bag 400 Test wickets after Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev and Harbhajan Singh.

Matches taken to reach 400 Test wickets Player Opposition Ground Match Date Mat Muralitharan (SL) v Zimbabwe Galle 12 Jan 2002 72 Ashwin (INDIA) v England Ahmedabad 24 Feb 2021 77 Hadlee (NZ) v India Christchurch 2 Feb 1990 80 Steyn (SA) v Bangladesh Dhaka 30 Jul 2015 80 Herath (SL) v Pakistan Abu Dhabi 28 Sep 2017 84 via ESPNCricinfo