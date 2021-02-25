Virat Kohli on Thursday surpassed Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s record of winning maximum number of Test matches as captain on home soil after leading the side to a 10-wicket victory over England in the day-night third Test here.

Kohli now has 22 victories at home in 29 Tests as captain which is one better than Dhoni, who had 21 wins in 30 Tests. Kohli already is India’s most successful Test captain with 35 wins.

India chased down a target of 49 runs in only 7.4 overs to win the Test by 10 wickets and go up 2-1 in the series.

Sourav Ganguly and Mohammed Azharuddin have 21 and 14 victories to their credit as captains.

Most wins as Indian captain in Tests in India:



Virat Kohli - 22 (29 matches)

MS Dhoni - 21 (30 matches) — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 25, 2021

An absolute outstanding team effort. 💯

Brilliant on the field. Way to go boys 🇮🇳👏 pic.twitter.com/No0dXnbGmG — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 25, 2021

However, despite taking the record, Kohli was unhappy with how both teams batted.

“The result went our way. But I don’t think the quality of batting was up to standard by both teams. It was a very good pitch to bat on in the first innings. Ball coming on nicely. Below par batting,” Kohli said after the game.

“It’s just a bizarre Test match. I don’t think I have ever been part of something like this where things have moved so quickly,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)