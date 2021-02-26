Former Indian all-rounder Yusuf Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday, putting an end to a successful domestic and international career.

Pathan played 57 ODIs and 22 T20Is for India and 174 IPL matches in his career.

The 38-year-old was part of the inaugural T20 World Cup-winning side in 2007 and also the one that triumphed in the 2011 ODI World Cup at home.

“The time has come today for me to put a full stop to this innings of my life. I officially announce retirement from all forms of the game,” he said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love,” he wrote.

He was also a part of Kolkata Knight Riders’ triumphs in the Indian Premier League. He last played for India in 2012.

“I still remember the day when I wore the India jersey for the first time. I didn’t only wear the jersey that day, but I took upon my family’s, coach’s, friends the whole country’s and my own expectations on my shoulders as well,” Pathan recalled.

“Winning two World Cups for India and lifting Sachin Tendulkar on my shoulders were some of the best moments of my career. I made my international debut under M S Dhoni, IPL debut under Shane Warne, Ranji debut under Jacob Martin and would like to thank them for believing in me,” he added.

He had been going unsold in the past two IPL players’ auctions.

(With PTI inputs)