Jasprit Bumrah made a request to the Board of Control for Cricket in India to be released from India’s squad ahead of the fourth Test owing to personal reasons.

“Accordingly, the fast bowler has been released and he will not be available for selection for the fourth Test,” the BCCI said in a statement.

There will be no addition to India’s squad for the final Test.

India’s squad for the 4th Test: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav

