Australia spinner Nathan Lyon said he is baffled by the hullabaloo over the Ahmedabad pitch for the third Test between India and England, saying no one has an issue when teams are bundled out for low scores on seaming tracks.

The Motera track received a lot of flak for being spin-friendly, including from former skippers Michael Vaughan, Andrew Strauss and Alastair Cook, after England were bowled out for 112 and 81 during their 10-wicket loss in the day-night Test.

However, Lyon gave a thumbs up to the pitch and the curator.

“We play on seaming wickets around the world and get bowled out for 47, 60. Nobody ever says a thing (about the pitch). But as soon as it starts spinning, everyone in the world seems to start crying about it,” Lyon was quoted as saying by The West Australian. “I don’t get it. I’m all for it, it was entertaining.”

There was sharp turn on offer from day one of the Test with the landing area for bowlers at the popping crease breaking down and leading to huge puffs of dust. The match ended up being the shortest completed Test since 1935 as it ended well inside two days with 28 of the 30 wickets fell to the spinners.

Lyon, who had scripted an incredible journey from being a pitch curator to one of the greatest off-spinners, said he would like to get the Ahmedabad curator to Sydney Cricket Ground.

“I was up all night watching it. It was absolutely brilliant. I’m thinking about bringing that curator out to the SCG,” he said.

While India went with three spinners for the pink-ball Test, England included only Jack Leach in the playing XI.

Lyon said: “The best thing about this Test match that just passed is that England went in with four seamers. That will do me. I don’t need to say any more.”

