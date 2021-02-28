Indian shooters drew a blank in the skeet mixed team competition at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup with the pairs of Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Ganemat Sekhon and Angad Bajwa finishing seventh and 10th respectively.

Parinaaz and Mairaj finished with a combined effort of 137 out of 150 in the qualification round. Russia team one and the Czech Republic made it to the bronze medal match with scores of 138 on Saturday.

The second Indian duo of Ganemat and Angad shot 134 to finish in the 10th spot. Russia team two won the gold in the event beating Poland team two 35-31 in the final.

The Russian teams swept all three golds medals in the skeet team competition to occupy the top spot in the medals tally.

India picked up one bronze medal in the men’’s team event of the skeet discipline, which concluded on Saturday.

In all, 10 nations, including India have won medals so far. After a day’’s break, the trap competitions will start on Monday.

Indian coach tests positive

A shotgun coach with the Indian shooting team has tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Cairo for the ISSF World Cup in Cairo.

The coach had been immediately isolated after returning positive for the virus, an official of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) told PTI on Sunday.

All the members of the Indian contingent were tested upon their arrival in the Egyptian capital.

The coach tested positive but the other members of the Indian contingent returned negative.

The coach is asymptomatic and is in quarantine at the moment. Monitored by the medical team. he is likely to undergo another test in a day or two.

As per the protocol issued by the organisers, all teams have to take COVID tests every 72 hours.

India have so far won the team bronze medal in both men’’s and women’’s skeet events but could not finish on the podium in individual events.