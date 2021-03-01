Novak Djokovic matched Roger Federer’s all-time record for the most weeks as ATP world No 1 on Monday, holding the top spot for the 310th week.

Djokovic’s ninth Australian Open title last month ensured the 18-time Grand Slam champion will surpass Federer’s record next week.

The Serb reclaimed the top ranking from Rafael Nadal in February 2020 and finished as year-end number one for the sixth time, tying the mark set by Pete Sampras.

This is Djokovic’s fifth different stint atop the rankings. He spent 122 consecutive weeks as number one between July 2014 and November 2016. That record is currently held by Federer (237).

The only change in the top 20 on Monday saw David Goffin, who won his first title in over three years at Montpellier on Sunday, rise one spot to 14th at the expense of Milos Raonic.

Weeks at No. 1 - ATP



Novak Djokovic 310

Roger Federer 310

Pete Sampras 286

Ivan Lendl 270

Jimmy Connors 268

Rafael Nadal 209 pic.twitter.com/IITvo4VmdY — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) March 1, 2021

ATP rankings as of March 1:

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12030 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9850

3. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 9735

4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 9125

5. Roger Federer (SUI) 6630

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6595

7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5615

8. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 4609

9. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3480

10. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 3480

11. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2910

12. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2860

13. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2770

14. David Goffin (BEL) 2760 (+1)

15. Milos Raonic (CAN) 2630 (-1)

16. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2585

17. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2575

18. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2535

19. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2516

20. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2365