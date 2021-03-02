Tennis players Rohan Bopanna and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi, also known as the ‘Indo-Pak Express’, are set to reunite to play men’s doubles at the ATP 500 event in Acapulco later this month, according to the tournament entry list.

Bopanna all but confirmed the news when he retweeted the news from his Twitter account.

The duo formed a very successful pairing more than a decade ago with five titles together. The India-Pakistan pair were former top-10 players after a breakthrough 2010, when they reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon and finished runners-up in the US Open. They continued the success in 2011, playing the ATP World Tour Finals and played together again in 2014.

Now ranked 40 and 49th in doubles respectively, Bopanna and Qureshi were named in the entry list for doubles for the tournament in Mexico. The Indian had earlier played with Ben Mclachlan at the Australian Open and Singapore ATP while the Pakistani player teamed up with Tomislav Brkic.