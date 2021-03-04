India vs England, day 1, fourth Test live: Axar strikes to remove both England openers
The tourists have sustained heavy defeats in the past two matches but can still draw the series.
Live updates
England 26/2 after 11 overs (Bairstow 6, Root 5)
Four runs off the last ball from Siraj’s over for Root. It was a short ball and Root’s shot was not the most convincing.
England 22/2 after 10 overs (Bairstow 6, Root 1)
Axar continues to do his thing. Even when he doesn’t get wickets, he keeps things so tight. Two runs from the over.
England 20/2 after 9 overs (Bairstow 5, Root 0)
Bairstow finally gets off the mark. England will want to attack Axar and throw him off his line and length but that it easier said than done.
England 15/2 after 7.5 overs (Bairstow 0)
WICKET! Another wicket for Axar. Crawley tried to be aggressive but got a top-edge and was caught at mid-off. Wow. Another two-day Test coming up? Zak Crawley c Siraj b Axar 9(30)
England 11/1 after 7 overs (Crawley 4, Bairstow 0)
One run from the Ishant over. He continues to keep things right. He has bowling figures of 4-2-4-0.
England 10/1 after 5.2 overs (Crawley 4)
WICKET! Axar into the attack and Axar strikes. Sibley inside-edges a straight ball back onto the stumps. It didn’t take long. England can’t play spin.... well, they certainly can’t play Axar. Sibley b Axar 2(8)
And here we go. Axar into the attack.
England 10/0 after 5 overs (Crawley 4, Sibley 2)
Maiden over by Ishant.
England 9/0 after 3 overs (Crawley 3, Sibley 2)
A bit too full from Ishant and Crawley helped himself to two runs down the ground. How much longer before India turn to spin? According to the pitch reviews, one end is drier than the other.
England 6/0 after 2 overs (Crawley 0, Sibley 2)
Four leg byes make it 6 runs in the over but good start by Siraj.
England 0/0 after 1 over (Crawley 0, Sibley 0)
India called for a review off the second ball of the day after Ishant hit Crawley on the pads. But the umpire got it right, the tracker showed that it would have missed the stumps. Review lost but Ishant getting the big in-dipper going early.
England’s openers are out to begin the Test. They have three proper bowlers along with Ben Stokes and Joe Root. If they get runs on board, it won’t be easy for India on a pitch that should take turn early.
Six sixes!!! Meanwhile, there was some madness in the West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20I just a few hours back...
Playing XIs: One change for India, two for England.
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj
England: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Daniel Lawrence, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, James Anderson
Virat Kohli: We would’ve batted first too. It looks good to bat on, on Day 1... we have to be at our best, and England are a quality side, who have and can put us under pressure. We have to be at the top of our game.
Joe Root: We’re batting first. We need to make use of the first innings, because it’ll spin again very soon so we need to get runs on the board soon.
TOSS: England win toss and elect to bat first.
The pitch will be in focus on Day 1 of the fourth Test between India and England. Will we get another extreme turner or just a regular turner?
Joe Root has urged his England team to be “braver” and to free themselves from fear but India will try and ensure that things aren’t that easy for the tourists..
The tourists have sustained heavy defeats in the past two matches – by 317 runs in Chennai and 10 wickets in a chastening two-day finish in Ahmedabad – but can still draw the series 2-2.
Ever since Root’s double century in the series opener paved the way for a score of 578 and a landmark win, England have struggled against spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel.
Root’s side have been bowled out for 134, 164, 112 and 81 but he wants his team to stop being paralysed by worry and try to land a few more blows of their own.
Kohli, on the other hand, knows that his bowlers are in a different class and if the batsmen produce the runs, it is difficult to stop Ashwin and Co.