Virat Kohli equalled Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s record of captaining India in the most number of Test matches when the 32-year-old led his team out in the fourth and final Test against England in Ahmedabad.

Kohli equalled Dhoni’s record of leading India in 60 Test matches as he walked out for the toss at the Motera Stadium on Thursday.

Most Tests as India captain Player Span Mat Won Lost Tied Draw W/L %W %L MS Dhoni 2008-2014 60 27 18 0 15 1.50 45 30 V Kohli 2014-2021 60* 35 14 0 10 2.50 58.33 23.33 SC Ganguly 2000-2005 49 21 13 0 15 1.61 42.85 26.53 M Azharuddin 1990-1999 47 14 14 0 19 1.00 29.78 29.78 SM Gavaskar 1976-1985 47 9 8 0 30 1.12 19.14 17.02 Nawab of Pataudi 1962-1975 40 9 19 0 12 0.47 22.5 47.5 N Kapil Dev 1983-1987 34 4 7 1 22 0.57 11.76 20.58 R Dravid 2003-2007 25 8 6 0 11 1.33 32 24 SR Tendulkar 1996-2000 25 4 9 0 12 0.44 16 36 BS Bedi 1976-1978 22 6 11 0 5 0.54 27.27 50 Courtesy ESPNcricinfo

Meanwhile, England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat against India at Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Kohli’s India, 2-1 up after last week’s two-day win at the same venue, need only avoid defeat to secure their place in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

The visitors dropped fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad in favour of off-spinner Dom Bess and batsman Dan Lawrence for the Test at Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s biggest cricket venue.

India included Mohammed Siraj in their team after fellow pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah left the squad for “personal reasons”.

“Quite a no-brainer, we would have batted first as well,” said Kohli. “We have to be at our best and England have put us under pressure in the past and in this series as well.”

(With inputs from AFP)