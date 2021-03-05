ISL semi-final first leg, FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC live updates: Nothing to separate two teams at HT
Follow live updates of the match as the two teams aim for a place in the final.
Sergio Lobera will face is former employers along with several Mumbai City FC players that were recruited from FC Goa ahead of the season when the two sides meet in the first leg of the semi-finals on Friday.
Mumbai City FC finished the season as table toppers and were the league’s highest scorers. FC Goa on the other hand finished fourth to just pip Hyderabad FC to the final semi-final spit after a 0-0 draw on the final day.
Having finished nine points ahead of the Gaurs, the Islanders will start as favourites in the tie but Goa who are on a record 13-game unbeaten run will be a hard nut to crack.
It will be an enticing contest between two sides looking to win their first ISL title.
Live updates
HT: FC Goa 1-1 Mumbai City FC
It’s all square at the break. Angulo and Boumous with the goals. Goa have been the better team and have looked more threatening but Boumous with a flash of brilliance has Mumbai level. Good first half. All to play for in the second
45+1’ FC Goa 1-1 Mumbai City FC
SAVE! Dheeraj denies Ogbeche again, this from close range as the Mumbai striker sends a header from a cross from the left. Good play from Mumbai who very nearly scored there.
44’ FC Goa 1-1 Mumbai City FC
Penalty shout! Ortiz dances his way into the Mumbai box and goes down but the referee is not interested. Replays show there was very minimal contact.
38’ FC Goa 1-1 Mumbai City FC
GOOOOOOAAALLLLLLL! BOUMOUS levels it. A goal very much out of nothing and also against the run of play. FC Goa caught by a quick free-kick that sees Boumous get into space. His pass rebounds off a Goa defender back into his path allowing Boumous to drill a low volley past Dheeraj into the back of the net. What a finish
33’ FC Goa 1-0 Mumbai City FC
FC Goa substitution. Seriton cannot continue and is replaced by Leander D’Cunha.
26’ FC Goa 1-0 Mumbai City FC
Angulo’s goal. Goa’s lead
25’ FC Goa 1-0 Mumbai City FC
SAVE! Ogbeche gets behind the Goa defence and forces a fingertip save from Dheeraj. Good goalkeeping.
20’ FC Goa 1-0 Mumbai City FC
GOOOOAAALLLLL! Angulo sends Amrinder the wrong way to put FC Goa in front. A deserved lead on the balance of play.
20’ FC Goa 0-0 Mumbai City FC
PENALTY FOR FC GOA! Mandar brings down Ortiz in the box and there can be no complaints about that
17’ FC Goa 0-0 Mumbai City FC
Penalty? FC Goa appeal as Vignesh appears to have brought down Jesuraj. But the referee refuses to give it. Early moment of contention in the game.
15’ FC Goa 0-0 Mumbai City FC
Mumbai have slowly taken control of this match but have so far failed to penetrate the Goa defence. Both teams still sizing up each other in these opening exhanges.
4’ FC Goa 0-0 Mumbai City FC
Bright start from Goa. Ortiz almost slips in Angulo through but Fall makes the intervention. Mumbai are yet to find their feet in this game.
1’ FC Goa 0-0 Mumbai City FC
KICK OFF! Mumbai get the first semi-final underway at Fatorda
7:30 pm: National anthems done. It’s almost time for the kick-off.
7:25 pm: Let’s talk formations
On paper, both teams appear to be lining up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, but it will be interesting if it stays that way on the pitch.
Expect Mumbai City FC to be a lot fluid with Le Fondre and Ogbeche both starting.
7:23 pm: Mumbai City FC players gearing up for the big one
7:15 pm: FC Goa have had an upper hand over Mumbai City FC in the ISL. Can the Gaurs maintain their dominance over the Islanders tonight?
FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC head-to-head record
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|FC Goa
|7
|4
|5
|Mumbai City FC
|5
|4
|7
TEAM NEWS!
Ogbeche and Le Fondre start upfront for Mumbai. Princeton Rebello and Alexander Jesuraj start for Goa
Here are the teams:
FC Goa XI: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Adil Khan, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia (C), Glan Martins, Jorge Ortiz, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Igor Angulo.
Mumbai City FC XI: Amrinder Singh (GK) (C), Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Mourtada Fall, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Hugo Boumous, Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche.
7:00 pm: As FC Goa prepare to face Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League semi-final first leg on Thursday, history is both irrelevant and significant at the same time.
Read preview: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, ISL semi-final 1st leg preview: Will the past come back to haunt Gaurs?
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first leg of the Indian Super League semi-final between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda stadium. There’s plenty of scores to be settled between the two sides as they look to book a place in the final.