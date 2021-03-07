India vs South Africa, first ODI live: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues begin India’s innings
Updates from the first ODI between India and South Africa in Lucknow.
Live updates
After 2 overs, India 14/0 (Mandhana 13, Rodrigues 1) Another delightful off-drive for four by Mandhana as Kapp joins Ismail from the other end.
After 1 over, India 10/0 (Mandhana 9, Rodrigues 1): The first shot Smriti Mandhana plays on her return to international cricket is a cover drive for four. That was fitting! Tremendous timing. Plays another pull for four. Good start for India.
8.59 am: Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues to open. Shabnim Ismail has the ball in hand. We are all set.
TEAM NEWS: A debut for Monica Patel.
|Player
|Span
|Matches
|Mithali Raj
|1999-2021
|210
|Jhulan Goswami
|2002-2021
|183
|Anjum Chopra
|1995-2012
|127
|Amita Sharma
|2002-2014
|116
|Harmanpreet Kaur
|2009-2021
|100
8.47 am: Harmanpreet Kaur is playing her 100th ODI today. A milestone match to restart her international career with.
8.40 am: South Africa have won the toss and will be bowling first.
8.35 am: The match is live on the Star Sports network and Disney+ Hotstar in India. We will bring you toss update shortly. Meanwhile, Women’s Criczone report that DRS will not be available for the series.
8.25 am: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the first ODI between India and South Africa. March 8, 2020. That was the last time the Indian women’s team stepped out on the field for an international match. March 7, 2021. It has taken a day short of one year for them to don the international colours again. Even further back, when you consider ODIs. It was in November 2019 that Mithali Raj last played. But that wait is finally set to be over today.
India vs South Africa women's ODIs H2H
|Team
|Mat
|India win
|SA win
|NR
|Overall
|22
|14
|7
|1
|In India
|7
|5
|2
|0
SQUADS:
INDIA: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, D Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Swetha Verma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, C Prathyusha, Monica Patel.
South Africa: Sune Luus (captain), Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty, Sinalo Jafta, Tasmin Britz, Marizanne Kapp, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Anneke Bosch, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune.