India’s Sarita Mor won a silver medal while Kuldeep Malik bagged a bronze in their respective events at the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series wrestling event in Rome.

Indian grapplers secured three medals in the Greco-Roman category on Friday, taking the country’s tally to five medals.

Asian champion Sarita beat Kazakhstan’s Altynay Satylgan 4-1 in the women’s 57kg quarter-finals and then defeated Emma Tissina by a fall in the semi-finals to assure herself of a silver.

Later, Sarita went down to 2-4 to to Giullia Penalber of Bulgaria in the title bout to settle for the silver.

आप सब देशवासियों के प्यार , आशिर्वाद से विश्व कुश्ती प्रतियोगिता में देश के लिए रजत पदक प्राप्त हुआ, और आगे भी देख के लिए और बेहतर करने का आपसे वादा करती हूँ, और उम्मीद करती हूँ आप सब ऐसे ही अपना प्यार और आशीर्वाद बनाए रखेंगे @ishyampoonia @WrestlerSushil pic.twitter.com/vMoDaqfTAP — sarita mor 🇮🇳 (@saritamor3) March 6, 2021

The other Indian in the same weight category, Anshu Malik lost 7-10 to Penalber in the semi-finals. She forfeited her bronze medal contest against Italy’s Francesca Indelicato due to an injury. Malik had won a silver medal in the event last year.

In the 68kg category, Nisha bowed out in the qualifiers after losing 3-10 to Rio 2016 Olympian Mimi Hristova of Bulgaria. The Indian then lost 2-3 to American Alexandria Junis Glaude in the repechage contest.

In the 76kg category, 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Elmira Syzdykova of Kazakhstan defeated India’s Kiran 10-3 in the quarter-final.

Among Indian male grapplers, Kuldeep Malik defeated 2014 world champion Chingiz Labazanov of Russia 10-9 to secure the bronze medal.

Kuldeep had earlier lost his opening round match to reigning European champion Selcuk Can of Turkey.

Last year’s gold medallist Gurpreet Singh, suffered a shock 11-12 loss in the 82kg qualification match against Richard Perkins of USA.

The other Indian in the same weight category, Harpreet Singh, also crashed out in the qualification round, losing by a fall against Turkey’s Salih Aydin.