ISL semi-final 1st leg, NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan live updates: Gallego starts for NU
Follow live updates of the match as the two teams aim for a place in the final.
ATK Mohun Bagan who narrowly missed out on the League Winners’ Shield will look to make for that when the face an in-form NorthEast United in the first leg of the Indian Super League semi-final on Saturday.
The Mariners have failed to win their last two matches and face a team that has not lost for nine matches since coach Khalid Jamil took over as coach.
Both coaches are known for being pragmatic and a tight tactical battle in on the cards.
The Mariners’ experience of playing in the knockout stage should give them an advantage over their rather inexperienced opponents but Khalid Jamil has got them fighting and they will give ATK Mohun Bagan a run for their money.
After a draw in the first semi-final, will we see any team taking the lead after the first legs of these two-legged ties. A cracking contest awaits
Live updates
7:10pm: TEAM NEWS!
Both teams make three changes to their teams. Most importantly for Highlanders, Federico Gallego returns.
Here are the teams
NorthEast United XI: Subhasish Roy (GK)(C), Gurjinder Kumar, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Ashutosh Mehta, Nim Dorjee, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Luis Machado.
ATK Mohun Bagan XI: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal (C), Carl McHugh, Prabir Das, Javier Hernandez, Lenny Rodrigues, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna, Marcelo Pereira.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first leg of the second Indian Super League semi-final between NorthEast United and ATK Mohun Bagan. On paper, the Mariners will start as the favourites having finished higher in the table, but the Highlanders have shown they are a hard nut to crack.