7:20 pm: Since Khalid Jamil took over NorthEast United are unbeaten in ten games. Here’s a peek into the coaching template that has brought him so much success.

Read more: Khalid Jamil’s coaching template: Building a strong defence, micromanaging players, no switching off

7:17 pm: ATK Mohun Bagan will once again count on striker Roy Krishna to make the difference. He’s the one-man show leading them

Read more: ATK Mohun Bagan’s Roy Krishna, the one-man show leading a well-oiled team

7:10pm: TEAM NEWS!

Both teams make three changes to their teams. Most importantly for Highlanders, Federico Gallego returns.

Here are the teams

NorthEast United XI: Subhasish Roy (GK)(C), Gurjinder Kumar, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Ashutosh Mehta, Nim Dorjee, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Luis Machado.

ATK Mohun Bagan XI: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal (C), Carl McHugh, Prabir Das, Javier Hernandez, Lenny Rodrigues, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna, Marcelo Pereira.

7:05 pm: Khalid Jamil and Antonio Habas – two pragmatic coaches go head to head in what promises to be an enticing tactical battle.

Read Preview here.

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first leg of the second Indian Super League semi-final between NorthEast United and ATK Mohun Bagan. On paper, the Mariners will start as the favourites having finished higher in the table, but the Highlanders have shown they are a hard nut to crack.