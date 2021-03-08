Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings will begin their Indian Premier League 2021 campaign with a battle against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on 10 April.

With teams playing their group stage matches at neutral venues, CSK will start off their season with five matches in Mumbai before moving on to Delhi for four games, where they might enjoy success if the Kotla pitch plays like their home track at Chepauk. The MS Dhoni-led side will then play three matches in Bengaluri before finishing their league stage assignments in Kolkata with two matches. Their last match will be against southern rivals RCB.

Interestingly CSK, along with DC, will have two matches remaining when KKR and SRH are done with their 14 fixtures. The Chennai outfit will be looking to bounce back after their worst season in the tournament.

IPL 2021 will begin on April 9 in Chennai. The tournament was held in the United Arab Emirates in 2020, but its 14th edition this year will be played across six Indian venues.

“The IPL this year at home will be played behind closed doors to begin with and a call on allowing spectators will be taken at a later stage of the tournament,” Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

Ahmedabad will host the playoffs as well as the final on May 30. The eight teams will play all their matches at neutral venues, with no one having home advantage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bangalore will host 10 matches each, while Ahmedabad and Delhi will share eight games each. The league will kick off in Chennai with a clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

CSK's matches IPL 2021 # Date Team1 Team 2 VENUE DAY TIME 2 10-Apr CSK DC Mumbai SAT 7:30 PM 8 16-Apr PBKS CSK Mumbai FRI 7:30 PM 12 19-Apr CSK RR Mumbai MON 7:30 PM 15 21-Apr KKR CSK Mumbai WED 7:30 PM 19 25-Apr CSK RCB Mumbai SUN 3:30 PM 23 28-Apr CSK SRH Delhi WED 7:30 PM 27 1-May MI CSK Delhi SAT 7:30 PM 32 5-May RR CSK Delhi WED 7:30 PM 34 7-May SRH CSK Delhi FRI 7:30 PM 37 9-May CSK PBKS Bengaluru SUN 3:30 PM 41 12-May CSK KKR Bengaluru WED 7:30 PM 47 16-May CSK MI Bengaluru SUN 7:30 PM 53 21-May DC CSK Kolkata FRI 7:30 PM 56 23-May RCB CSK Kolkata SUN 7:30 PM