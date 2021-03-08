Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their Indian Premier League 2021 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on 11 April in a battle of former champions.

With teams playing their league stage matches at neutral venues, KKR will start off with three matches in Chennai before moving to Mumbai for two matches. Their next four matches will take place at the newly refurbished stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad. KKR will play a majority of their group fixtures in Bengaluru where they will be based for their last five matches.

Interestingly, the Eoin Morgan-led franchise will close their season with a reverse fixture against SRH which means these two teams will close their campaign while DC and CSK have two matches remaining.

IPL 2021 will begin on April 9 in Chennai. The tournament was held in the United Arab Emirates in 2020, but its 14th edition this year will be played across six Indian venues.

“The IPL this year at home will be played behind closed doors to begin with and a call on allowing spectators will be taken at a later stage of the tournament,” Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

Ahmedabad will host the playoffs as well as the final on May 30. The eight teams will play all their matches at neutral venues, with no one having home advantage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bangalore will host 10 matches each, while Ahmedabad and Delhi will share eight games each. The league will kick off in Chennai with a clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2021 KKR Schedule # Date Team1 Team 2 VENUE DAY TIME 3 11-Apr SRH KKR Chennai SUN 7:30 PM 5 13-Apr KKR MI Chennai TUE 7:30 PM 10 18-Apr RCB KKR Chennai SUN 3:30 PM 15 21-Apr KKR CSK Mumbai WED 7:30 PM 18 24-Apr RR KKR Mumbai SAT 7:30 PM 21 26-Apr PBKS KKR Ahmedabad MON 7:30 PM 25 29-Apr DC KKR Ahmedabad THU 7:30 PM 30 3-May KKR RCB Ahmedabad MON 7:30 PM 35 8-May KKR DC Ahmedabad SAT 3:30 PM 39 10-May MI KKR Bengaluru MON 7:30 PM 41 12-May CSK KKR Bengaluru WED 7:30 PM 45 15-May KKR PBKS Bengaluru SAT 7:30 PM 49 18-May KKR RR Bengaluru TUE 7:30 PM 52 21-May KKR SRH Bengaluru FRI 3:30 PM