Rebranded Punjab Kings will begin their quest for an elusive Indian Premier League title with a fixture against Rajasthan Royals on 12 April in Mumbai.

Having rechristened their franchise name from Kings XI Punjab, the franchise will play their first three matches of IPL 2021 in Mumbai. They will shift base to Chennai for their next two matches, before moving to the new stadium in Ahmedabad for their next four. With KL Rahul and Anil Kumble as the captain-coach combination, the franchise will be all but at home for their last five league matches which will be played in Bengaluru.

IPL 2021 will begin on April 9 in Chennai. The tournament was held in the United Arab Emirates in 2020, but its 14th edition this year will be played across six Indian venues.

“The IPL this year at home will be played behind closed doors to begin with and a call on allowing spectators will be taken at a later stage of the tournament,” Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

Ahmedabad will host the playoffs as well as the final on May 30. The eight teams will play all their matches at neutral venues, with no one having home advantage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bangalore will host 10 matches each, while Ahmedabad and Delhi will share eight games each. The league will kick off in Chennai with a clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2021 PBKS schedule # Date Team1 Team 2 VENUE DAY TIME 4 12-Apr RR PBKS Mumbai MON 7:30 PM 8 16-Apr PBKS CSK Mumbai FRI 7:30 PM 11 18-Apr DC PBKS Mumbai SUN 7:30 PM 14 21-Apr PBKS SRH Chennai WED 3:30 PM 17 23-Apr PBKS MI Chennai FRI 7:30 PM 21 26-Apr PBKS KKR Ahmedabad MON 7:30 PM 26 30-Apr PBKS RCB Ahmedabad FRI 7:30 PM 29 2-May PBKS DC Ahmedabad SUN 7:30 PM 33 6-May RCB PBKS Ahmedabad THU 7:30 PM 37 9-May CSK PBKS Bengaluru SUN 3:30 PM 42 13-May MI PBKS Bengaluru THU 3:30 PM 45 15-May KKR PBKS Bengaluru SAT 7:30 PM 50 19-May SRH PBKS Bengaluru WED 7:30 PM 54 22-May PBKS RR Bengaluru SAT 7:30 PM