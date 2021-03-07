PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin, Swiss Open Super 300 final live: Marin setting the tempo early on
Updates from the 2021 Swiss Open women’s singles final.
Live updates
Carolina Marin 11-8 PV Sindhu: This was bound to happen at some point. Both Marin and Sindhu letting out a yell at the end of the point. Turns out Marin is right, on review. Super battle here early on as Marin takes a 3-point lead into the interval.
Carolina Marin 9-8 PV Sindhu: For the second time Sindhu not ready for a Marin serve. And Sindhu wins the point too on the back of a Marin error. Makes it 9-8 as Marin gets a smash wide.
Carolina Marin 9-6 PV Sindhu: Sindhu *might* be trying to slow the pace down between points, given how Marin loves to keep the tempo up. The chair umpire seems to have had a word with the Indian. Marin now into a good lead. A couple of errors from Sindhu and she goes for a racket change.
Carolina Marin 6-6 PV Sindhu: Sindhu opens up a 6-4 lead but gives the serve back with some hesitancy on the return and a shuttle drops in. Marin ups the ante in the next rally to force Sindhu to lunge and draw an error on the lift.
Carolina Marin 4-4 PV Sindhu: A big come on from Sindhu after a fantastic rally that saw a superb net exchange between the two. Nothing to choose between the two players in the early stages.
Carolina Marin 2-2 PV Sindhu: And Sindhu hits back with two points. A powerful smash to Marin’s backhand followed by a lift that lands in. Sindhu making her voice heard early on as well.
Carolina Marin 2-0 PV Sindhu: Marin starts off with a couple of points. A good rally for the second point that Marin wins with a clever crosscourt drop.
07.35 pm: The third final between Sindhu and Marin. Here we go.
07.33 pm: Reigning world champion PV Sindhu vs reigning Olympic champion (and three-time World Champion) Carolina Marin. Here. We. Go!
07.32 pm: Players on court! Marin chooses to serve, Sindhu chooses near-side.
07.29 pm: A reminder Marin leads the head-to-head with Sindhu 8-5. She has won their last last two meetings in straight games. For Sindhu, there was a question asked at the end of her Basel 2019 gold run whether it took some shine away from her medal because Marin was absent due to injury. It was an odd question to ask then, but now, as fate would have it, we have the match-up at the very venue.
07.27 pm: A little earlier, the red-hot Viktor Axelsen won his third title of the year. (Something that Marin will hope to reproduce).
7.25 pm: Marin has largely been unbeatable at the start of 2021. Sindhu, meanwhile, is unbeaten at this venue in Basel after her 2019 Worlds run to gold and hasn’t dropped a game yet in this tournament. Let’s hope for a good game.
07.21 pm: For the 14th time on BWF Tour, we have PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin. The Indian is returning to a final after her Worlds gold (at the same venue) whereas Marin has been in scintillating form at the start of 2021. Winner at Yonex Thailand Open and Toyotal Thailand Open. Runner-up at BWF World Tour Finals. She has been in fantastic form, Sindhu will have her task cut out but can also take encouragement from the fact that Chochuwong was able to push Marin all the way in the semifinal.
07.17 pm: The men’s doubles final is currently underway. Sindhu vs Marin is the match following this.
07.10 pm: This is Sindhu’s first final appearance on the tour since the World championships in 2019 where she will face a familiar rival in Marin. The Spaniard has been in red-hot form in 2021 but she was pushed all the way by Thai rising star Pornpawee Chochuwong in a thrilling semi-final. Marin squandered two match points in game two and then two more in game three, before winning 21-15, 20-22, 21-19 in 76 minutes. This is will be Sindhu and Marin’s first match on the BWF tour since January 2019 and the 14th meeting overall. Marin leads their head-to-head 8-5.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Swiss Open Super 300 final between PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin. It’s been a while since these two familiar rivals have met on the BWF Tour and the expectations are high for another cracking contest.
Sindhu dished out a solid performance to outplay Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in straight games and enter the women’s singles final of the tournament on Saturday.
Sindhu, the reigning world champion, beat fourth seeded Blichfeldt 22-20, 21-10 in 43 minutes to avenge her first-round loss to the Danish world No 12 at the Yonex Thailand Open in January.
This is Sindhu’s first final appearance since the World championships here in 2019.
Sindhu is the lone Indian contender for the title in the $140,000 event, the first tournament in the extended Olympic qualification period which ends on June 15. Srikanth Kidambi and Satwiksairaj-Chirag Shetty lose in their semifinals on Saturday.
(With PTI inputs)