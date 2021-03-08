ISL semi-final second leg, Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa live updates: Goalless at the break
Follow live updates of the match as the two teams aim for a place in the final.
The Indian Super League will get its first finalist tonight as one of Mumbai City FC and FC Goa will emerge victorious in the second leg of the semi-finals. It’s nothing to choose between the two teams going into the deciding leg as the first leg ended 2-2.
Goa led twice in the game but Mumbai hit back to force a draw and leave it all to play for in the second leg. FC Goa will welcome back Ivan Gonzalez and Alberto Noguera to the team which should give them more confidence but against a well-rounded Mumbai City FC, they will have to be at their very best.
A thrilling finale to the first semi-final awaits
Live updates
HT: Mumbai City FC 0-0 FC Goa
Sign of things to come?
A very close first half. FC Goa with two shots on target but chances have been at premium as the two teams are giving nothing away. It would need something really special to win this semi-final. A big second half to come.
34’ Mumbai City FC 0-0 FC Goa
Ortiz works Amrinder. The Spaniard tries to find the top corner from a free-kick outside the box but Amrinder saves it.
27’ Mumbai City FC 0-0 FC Goa
First real chance of the game and it goes FC Goa’s way. Great play from Ortiz to hold the bal and set up Noguera for a shot. Amrinder parries it away and a Mumbai defender blocks the shot from the resultant loose ball. Good from Goa.
16’ Mumbai City FC 0-0 FC Goa
Mumbai started brightly but Goa have settled into the game. No attempts by either team so far.
8’ Mumbai City FC 0-0 FC Goa
A positive start from Mumbai who have started on the front foot. Goa have resisted the early pressure.
1’ Mumbai City FC 0-0 FC Goa
KICK OFF! Mumbai get the game underway at Bambolim.
7:30 pm - That’s some bench for FC Goa
Both Ishan Pandita and Igor Angulo on the bench for FC Goa tonight. If Juan Ferrando needs a goal, he has plenty to fall back on.
7:20 pm - TEAM NEWS - Ogbeche dropped, Santana returns for Mumbai City FC
Here are the two teams
Mumbai City FC X: Amrinder Singh (GK/C), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Raynier Fernandes, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Rowllin Borges, Bipin Singh, Adam Le Fondre.
FC Goa XI: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Adil Khan, Saviour Gama, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz, Glan Martins, Alexander Jesuraj, Edu Bedia (C), Redeem Tlang.
7:15pm: A recap of the first leg
7:10pm: FC Goa welcome back a couple of players but will also be missing few ones from the first leg. Can they upset Mumbai City FC to reach their third final?
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second leg of the first Indian Super League semi-final between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa. It’s all tied at 2-2 after the first leg and with no away goals the second leg is a virtual one-legged semi-final. F