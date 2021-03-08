HT: Mumbai City FC 0-0 FC Goa

Sign of things to come?

A very close first half. FC Goa with two shots on target but chances have been at premium as the two teams are giving nothing away. It would need something really special to win this semi-final. A big second half to come.

34’ Mumbai City FC 0-0 FC Goa

Ortiz works Amrinder. The Spaniard tries to find the top corner from a free-kick outside the box but Amrinder saves it.

27’ Mumbai City FC 0-0 FC Goa

First real chance of the game and it goes FC Goa’s way. Great play from Ortiz to hold the bal and set up Noguera for a shot. Amrinder parries it away and a Mumbai defender blocks the shot from the resultant loose ball. Good from Goa.

16’ Mumbai City FC 0-0 FC Goa

Mumbai started brightly but Goa have settled into the game. No attempts by either team so far.

8’ Mumbai City FC 0-0 FC Goa

A positive start from Mumbai who have started on the front foot. Goa have resisted the early pressure.

1’ Mumbai City FC 0-0 FC Goa

KICK OFF! Mumbai get the game underway at Bambolim.

7:30 pm - That’s some bench for FC Goa

Both Ishan Pandita and Igor Angulo on the bench for FC Goa tonight. If Juan Ferrando needs a goal, he has plenty to fall back on.

7:20 pm - TEAM NEWS - Ogbeche dropped, Santana returns for Mumbai City FC

Here are the two teams

Mumbai City FC X: Amrinder Singh (GK/C), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Raynier Fernandes, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Rowllin Borges, Bipin Singh, Adam Le Fondre.

FC Goa XI: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Adil Khan, Saviour Gama, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz, Glan Martins, Alexander Jesuraj, Edu Bedia (C), Redeem Tlang.

7:10pm: FC Goa welcome back a couple of players but will also be missing few ones from the first leg. Can they upset Mumbai City FC to reach their third final?

Read Preview: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, ISL semi-final 2nd leg preview: Can depleted Gaurs spring a surprise?

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second leg of the first Indian Super League semi-final between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa. It's all tied at 2-2 after the first leg and with no away goals the second leg is a virtual one-legged semi-final.