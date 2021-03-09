ISL semi-final 2ng leg, ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United live updates: Jhingan, Tiri back return
Follow live updates of the match as the two teams aim for a place in the final.
The Indian Super League awaits its second finalists as ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United battle it out for a date with Mumbai City FC in Saturday’s showpiece.
It was a 1-1 draw in the first leg with Idrissa Sylla cancelling out David Williams’ opener. The draw means the second leg is now a one-off semi-final.
Mumbai City FC and FC Goa went the distance in what was the longest knockout tie in the ISL, will we see similar drama tonight or will one of the teams win it in the ninety minutes?
A closely-fought encounter awaits.
Live updates
7:17 pm: TEAM NEWS - Jhingan Tiri return for Mariners, Sylla starts for Highlanders
Here are the teams
ATK Mohun Bagan XI: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Javier Hernandez, Lenny Rodrigues, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna (C).
NorthEast United XI: Subhasish Roy (GK) (C), Gurjinder Kumar, Dylan Fox, Mashoor Shereef, Ashutosh Mehta, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado, Idrissa Sylla, Suhair Vadakkepeedika.
7:12 pm: With the scores tied at 1-1 after the first leg, the Mariners and Highlanders will have to find way to outdo each other in the second.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second leg of the second Indian Super League semi-final between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United. It’s all tied at 1-1 after the first leg and with no away goals the second leg is a virtual one-legged semi-final. Who will play Mumbai City FC in the final?