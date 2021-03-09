7:17 pm: TEAM NEWS - Jhingan Tiri return for Mariners, Sylla starts for Highlanders

Here are the teams

ATK Mohun Bagan XI: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Javier Hernandez, Lenny Rodrigues, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna (C).

NorthEast United XI: Subhasish Roy (GK) (C), Gurjinder Kumar, Dylan Fox, Mashoor Shereef, Ashutosh Mehta, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado, Idrissa Sylla, Suhair Vadakkepeedika.

7:12 pm: With the scores tied at 1-1 after the first leg, the Mariners and Highlanders will have to find way to outdo each other in the second.

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second leg of the second Indian Super League semi-final between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United. It’s all tied at 1-1 after the first leg and with no away goals the second leg is a virtual one-legged semi-final. Who will play Mumbai City FC in the final?