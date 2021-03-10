Veteran Sharath Kamal bowed out of the World Table Tennis Star Contender series after going down in straight games to World No. 12 Dmitrij Ovtcharov in the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals here on Wednesday.

Sharath, ranked 32nd, lost 9-11 8-11 6-11 to the German in a lop-sided contest.

Sharath showed consistency in the first game against Dmitrij, who recently won the WTT Contenders title, and came close. But he could never get under the skin of a man who was in superb form.

The Indian looked good again the second but could not overcome the blues. In the end, the third game was so easy for the German that he didn’t need to make any extra effort to complete the task.

Dmitrij will take on Swede Anton Kallberg in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

G Sathiyan and Manika Batra had earlier bowed out of the tournament after defeats in their respective second round matches.