Prithvi Shaw’s record-breaking century against Karnataka helped Mumbai to reach the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

In the absence of Shreyas Iyer, who is with the Indian squad, Shaw has led Mumbai and he was the star of the show on Thursday with his fourth century of the tournament. His 165 put him on the top of run-scoring charts for the season with 754 runs while he also went past Mayank Agarwal’s record for most runs in a season.

Devdutt Padikkal made yet another fifty-plus score (64) but it was not enough for Karanataka to overhaul Mumbai’s 322 with the defending champions bowled out for 250.

Top run-getters in the tournament so far Player Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 Shaw MUM 7 754 227* 188.50 134.88 4 0 Padikkal KAR 7 737 152 147.40 95.96 4 3 Samarth KAR 7 613 192 122.60 105.32 3 2

While Mumbai beat Karnataka at the Air Force Ground in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh got the better of Goa in the semi-finals on Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Gujarat made 184 in 48.1 overs after opting to bat first. Yash Dayal picked up three wickets, including that of the captain Priyank Panchal who came into this match on the back of a century. In reply, UP overhauled the target in 42.4 overs to finish with 188/5. Akshdeep Nath was the top-scorer for the victors with 71.

Full scorecard for Gujarat vs UP here and for Mumbai vs Karnataka here.

