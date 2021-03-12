The mini double gameweek proved to be quite fruitful for Fantasy Premier League managers as an average score of 60 meant it was the fifth most productive gameweek this season.

Popular captaincy choices Ilkay Gundogan, Harry Kane and Bruno Fernandes all gave handsome returns as FPL managers profited from the extra games Manchester City and Southampton played.

However, it was also a week of differential stars as Riyad Mahrez, a player-owned by little over 6% of FPL managers, recorded the highest tally of the week with 20 points. Tottenham’s Gareth Bale who worked himself into top form also secured 16 points for his 6.3% owners. Luke Shaw continued his dream run with another double-digit haul while West Ham defenders continued to impress.

Gameweek 28 is a regular 10-game affair after a long time but the build-up to it will hardly feel normal as blank GW29 will have a huge bearing on what FPL managers do this week.

Fixture difficulty

FPL managers must target having as many active players for blank GW29 as possible. Since only eight teams – Arsenal, Aston Villa, Brighton, Fulham, Leeds United, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham – play in GW29, it’s important to target players from these teams with your transfers if you don’t have a chip to play.

Out of these teams, Leeds United and Aston Villa have the best fixtures over the next three weeks. Spurs have a decent run of games and are also the team in form. West Ham face a tough set of games but some of their key assets like Antonio, Jesse Lingard and Aaron Creswell are in form.

Apart from the teams playing BGW29, FPL managers can target players from Chelsea, Everton, Southampton and Crystal Palace as they have the easiest games in the coming weeks. Chelsea are the form team and have a really good run of games coming up and FPL managers should opt for at least two players from Thomas Tuchel’s side, especially from their defence.

Team *Combined Difficulty rating for GW 28-30 GW28 opponent (Mar 12) GW29 opponent GW30 opponent Arsenal 11 (3, 4, 4) TOT(H) WHU(A) LIV(H) Aston Villa 8 (3, 3, 2) NEW(A) TOT(H) FUL(H) Brighton 9 (3, 2, 4) SOU(A) NEW(H) MUN(A) Burnley 9 (3, NA, 3) EVE(A) NA SOU(A) Chelsea 7 (3, NA, 2) LEE(A) NA WBA(H) Crystal Palace 7 (2, NA, 3) WBA(H) NA EVE(A) Everton 7 (2, NA, 3) BUR(H) NA CRY(H) Fulham 11 (5, 3, 3) MCI(H) LEE(H) AVL(A) Leeds 8 (4, 2, 2) CHE(H) FUL(A) SHU(H) Leicester 10 (2, NA, 5) SHU(H) NA MCI(A) Liverpool 9 (3, NA, 3) WOL(A) NA ARS(A) Man City 9 (2, NA, 4) FUL(A) NA LEI(A) Man Utd 10 (4, NA, 3) WHU(H) NA BHA(H) Newcastle 8 (3, 2, 3) AVL(H) BHA(A) TOT(H) Sheffield Utd 9 (4, NA, 3) LEI(A) NA LEE (A) Southampton 7 (3, NA, 2) BHA(H) NA BUR(H) Spurs 9 (3, 3, 3) ARS(A) AVL(A) NEW(A) West Brom 10 (3, NA, 4) CRY(A) NA CHE(A) West Ham 10 (4, 3, 3) MUN(A) ARS(H) WOL(A) Wolves 12 (4, NA, 4) LIV(H) NA WHU(H) as per FPL website

The big ins and outs

Harry Kane, after a huge haul, is back in demand especially since he is one of the top premium assets that will be active in GW29. His teammate Bale, who has hit some solid too, is second on the list of players that are in demand.

Chelsea’s Mason Mount is also attracting FPL owners with the midfielder now guaranteed to play as he is suspended for the Blues’ Champions League game against Atletico Madrid. Manchester United’s rampant full-back Luke Shaw and Everton’s red-hot Richarlison make the top five.

Most transferred (in) players ahead of GW28 Position Player Club FWD Kane TOT MID Bale TOT MID Mount CHE DEF Shaw MUN FWD Richarlison EVE

Mohamed Salah continues to lose ownership. Despite being the league’s top goalscorer this season he has now blanked in 11 out of the last 14 gameweeks and it seems FPL managers have lost patience. Southampton’s Danny Ings, Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes and James Maddison and Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish are all being sold heavily due to their injury woes.

Most transferred (in) players ahead of GW28 Position Player Club MID Salah LIV FWD Ings SOU MID Barnes LEI MID Grealish AVL MID Maddison LEI

Top picks for Gameweek 28

Whether you bring them in through transfers or (luckily enough) have them in your squad already, these are the five hottest selections for GW 28:

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United): The Manchester United talisman was back among the points with a goal in the Manchester derby last week. He is also a player with the most number of bonus points and he guarantees those extra points when he is involved in a goal. West Ham may be tough opponents but the Portuguese midfielder has largely been fixture proof despite a recent blip and is a must-have with United in good form.

Richarlison (Everton): The Toffees forward has excelled in Carlo Ancelotti’s new two-man striker system. With four goals in his last five matches, the Brazilian is in fine form and could return heavily against Burnley who have struggled against the big teams. In terms of xG (Expected Goals), he’s only behind Michail Antonio and Harry Kane in the last three weeks.

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa): It’s not everyday that a goalkeeper makes this list but such has been Martinez’s FPL form that he is a real asset. He is the fifth-highest scorer in FPL this season only behind Fernandes, Salah, Kane and Son. Newcastle United are second lowest for xG in the last five weeks while Villa have not been leaking too many goals. Martinez also almost ensures save and bonus points and is a great buy this week if you do not already own him. Villa also play in GW29.

Mason Mount (Chelsea): The Chelsea midfielder has been the Blues’ best player this season and has three goals in his last five starts. Up against Leeds United, Chelsea who are second for xG in the last five games are likely to find plenty of joys. With Mount being on set-pieces there is a good chance that he could get an assist with Leeds being very vulnerable in those situations. He also has a good differential value with less than 15% ownership.

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur): The Spurs talisman has been one of the best players this season and has 29 goal contributions in the league. He’s second for xG in the last three gameweeks and has a stellar record against Arsenal. In 13 games against the Gunners, he as 11 goals and three assists. With Spurs attack in fine form, he is in a must-have category.

Top differential picks for GW28:

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City): The Foxes striker has come into the side following injuries to Barnes and Madisson and made a real impact. He has two goals in as many starts and has collected three bonus points in each of those games. Up against Sheffield United, Iheanacho could very well continue his scoring spree. With less than 1% ownership, he’s a real differential.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal): The Gunners forward is finally finding form and has four goals in his last three starts in the league. Often a man that steps up in the big games, Aubameyang is a very good bet not just for GW28 but also for 29. With less than 8% ownership for the Arsenal man he could make a big difference to your team.

Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea): The Blues defender earned his rest last week and is set to start against Leeds United against whom he would fancy his chances to get on the end of a set-piece. Marcelo Bielsa’s men have conceded 14 goals from dead-ball situations, the most by any team in the division and looked like conceding every time Hammers took a free-kick or a corner. Chelsea are well-equipped to exploit this weakness and Rudiger who has less than 5% ownership could be the player to do it.

Captaincy Conundrum

It’s a tricky week for FPL captaincy. Manchester City assets are becoming increasingly risky with Pep Guardiola tinkering at will and with a Champions League game on the horizon you would want to stay away from there.

Fernandes seems a good bet against a West Ham side who have a habit of conceding against the top teams. The Portuguese is almost always involved when Manchester United score and is a real bonus magnet.

Mohamed Salah has a good-looking fixture away from home where Liverpool are much better as seen in their home win away from home in the Champions League. But his recent blanks could put off managers.

Kane is a risky bet but one that could pay off against Arsenal. Another player that loves the big occasion, the Spurs forward could be a good differential captaincy option this week.

FPL Deadline for GW28: 12:00 am IST, Saturday, March 13, 2021.