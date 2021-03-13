41’ Mumbai City FC 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan

Both teams would want to improve on those percentages there. Both teams lacking a rhythm to their play at the moment

29’ Mumbai City FC 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan

OHH DEAR! Mumbai are level and ATK Mohun Bagan have returned the favour with a horrible own goal. A goal kick is headed past his own goalkeeper by Tiri and we are all square

29’ Mumbai City FC 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan

OHH DEAR! Mumbai are level and ATK Mohun Bagan have returned the favour with a horrible own goal. A goal kick is headed past his own goalkeeper by Tiri and we are all square

18’ Mumbai City FC 0-1 ATK Mohun Bagan

GOOOOOAAALLLLLLLLL! DAVID WILLIAMS! Roy Krishna robs Jahouh allowing Williams to slot home to give Mariners the lead against the run of play. Poor from Mumbai there.

11’ Mumbai City FC 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan

Mumbai denied a penalty? Bipin was pulled back in the box there but the referee is not interested. Did he go down too easily? We have an early controversial moment here.

8’ Mumbai City FC 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan

Good start from Mumbai City FC who have bossed the possession in the opening exchanges. No attempts on target for either side so far but Lobera will be the happier of the two managers

1’ Mumbai City FC 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan

KICK OFF! The action begins at Fatorda

7:15 pm: TEAM NEWS - No Ogbeche for Mumbai City FC

Here are the teams!

Mumbai City FC XI: Amrinder Singh (GK) (C), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh, Adam Le Fondre.

ATK Mohun Bagan XI: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Javier Hernandez, Lenny Rodrigues, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna (C).

7:05 pm: The Islanders have already beaten the Mariners to the League Winners’ Shield, but can they do the double and win the main prize as well?

READ PREVIEW: Can Antonio Habas’ ATK Mohun Bagan stop all-conquering Mumbai City FC?

7:00 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League final between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan. The two best teams this season will fight it out for the ultimate prize. Can Sergio Lobera finally win his first title or will Antonio Habas become an ISL champion for the third time? Follow live updates here.