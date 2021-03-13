ISL Final, Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan live updates: Tiri own goal drags Mumbai level
Follow live updates from the final as the two teams fight to be this season’s champions
One hundred and fourteen games, 295 goals, 87,811 passes and 7307 tackles until now! The match that lends meaning to every single touch taken so far in what has been an exciting Indian Super League season, will be played out at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday.
When Mumbai City FC take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the summit clash, there will be no more complex equations in play. The winner takes home the trophy. It’s as simple as that!
The two teams who finished level on points at the top of the table overcame stiff challenges in the semi-finals to earn the right to fight for the crown.
Mumbai City who won both matches between the two teams during the league stage will have slight advantage but anything can happen in a final.
Live updates
41’ Mumbai City FC 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
Both teams would want to improve on those percentages there. Both teams lacking a rhythm to their play at the moment
29’ Mumbai City FC 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
OHH DEAR! Mumbai are level and ATK Mohun Bagan have returned the favour with a horrible own goal. A goal kick is headed past his own goalkeeper by Tiri and we are all square
18’ Mumbai City FC 0-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
GOOOOOAAALLLLLLLLL! DAVID WILLIAMS! Roy Krishna robs Jahouh allowing Williams to slot home to give Mariners the lead against the run of play. Poor from Mumbai there.
11’ Mumbai City FC 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan
Mumbai denied a penalty? Bipin was pulled back in the box there but the referee is not interested. Did he go down too easily? We have an early controversial moment here.
8’ Mumbai City FC 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan
Good start from Mumbai City FC who have bossed the possession in the opening exchanges. No attempts on target for either side so far but Lobera will be the happier of the two managers
1’ Mumbai City FC 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan
KICK OFF! The action begins at Fatorda
7:15 pm: TEAM NEWS - No Ogbeche for Mumbai City FC
Here are the teams!
Mumbai City FC XI: Amrinder Singh (GK) (C), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh, Adam Le Fondre.
ATK Mohun Bagan XI: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Javier Hernandez, Lenny Rodrigues, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna (C).
7:05 pm: The Islanders have already beaten the Mariners to the League Winners’ Shield, but can they do the double and win the main prize as well?
READ PREVIEW: Can Antonio Habas’ ATK Mohun Bagan stop all-conquering Mumbai City FC?
7:00 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League final between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan. The two best teams this season will fight it out for the ultimate prize. Can Sergio Lobera finally win his first title or will Antonio Habas become an ISL champion for the third time? Follow live updates here.