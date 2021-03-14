India vs England, 2nd T20I live: Bhuvneshwar Kumar removes Jos Buttler in the first over
Follow live updates from the second T20 International between India and England in Ahmedabad.
Second T20I preview: Kohli’s India eye better performance with bat against confident England
Live updates
England 12/1 after 2 overs: Washington comes on and Jason Roy goes bang! The ball was pitched in the zone and skid on nicely for the right-hander. Over long on. But a good recovery from Washi, just 7 from that over.
Washington Sundar from the other end
England 5/1 after 1 overs: Malan hits a superb square drive for four but that is a first over that will please India very much.
WICKET! What a start for India! Bhuvneshwar Kumar has struck with his third ball and Jos Buttler is out LBW. He was hit in front and didn’t opt for a review. Replays later show it would have clipped leg. That was a bit rash from the English camp. I mean, it was not even Nitin Menon! Should have reviewed.
Right then, here we go. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Jason Roy...
Playing XIs:
India: Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli*, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal
England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan*, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid
Correction: Hardik has to bowl *four overs. He can’t bowl five even if he wanted to.
TEAM NEWS: England have one change: Tom Curran is in for Mark Wood. The two changes for India are that SKY and Ishan are in for Dhawan and Axar Patel, which means Hardik has to bowl five overs. Ishan Kishan will open says Kohli.
TOSS: Virat Kohli has a big smile on his face, India win the toss and opt to bowl.
06.29 pm: What a day for these two cricketers.
6.24 pm: The big news coming in ahead of the toss is that Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan will be making their India debuts tonight!
6.16 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the second T20 International between India and England in Ahmedabad.
Eoin Morgan and Co won the first T20I by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Virat Kohli’s men will be keen to bounce back strongly and square the series tonight.