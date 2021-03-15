Ishan Kishan made a sparkling debut in international cricket on Sunday as his blistering half-century helped India defeat England by seven wickets in the second T20I and level the five-match series 1-1 in Ahmedabad.

Kishan, who opened the batting with KL Rahul, scored 56 runs off just 32 deliveries, with five fours and four sixes, as India chased down England’s total of 164 with 13 balls to spare.

As it happened: India vs England, second T20I

India were in a spot of bother when Rahul got out for a duck in the first over but Kishan got together with captain Virat Kohli, who remained unbeaten on a superb 49-ball 73, to build a solid partnership. The duo added 94 runs off 54 balls for the second wicket to bat England out of the contest.

Kishan, along with Suryakumar Yadav, was given his India debut on Sunday. The left-hander, who had a phenomenal IPL 2020, hit a four off the first ball he faced and never looked back.

Here are some Twitter reactions to Kishan’s knock:

A lot of hard work, belief and backing behind the scenes culminating into this moment. Thank you everyone for your support. There is no bigger joy than playing for India. 🇮🇳😍🙌 pic.twitter.com/OstCuyuO3e — Ishan Kishan (@ishankishan51) March 14, 2021

Brilliant win #TeamIndia 🇮🇳

Congrats skipper @imVkohli for completing 3000 T20I runs and to @ishankishan51 for an amazing debut ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9YVCuu8k13 — Akshar Patel (@akshar2026) March 14, 2021

A young keeper batsman from Jharkhand promoted up the batting order and proving his caliber. This has happened before.



Loved the fearlessness and attacking batting of Ishan Kishan. pic.twitter.com/874tXa0uoz — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 14, 2021

From u-19 to IPL to Team India, Ishan Kishan keeps climbing higher, continues to grow taller. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 14, 2021

What a dream debut for @ishankishan51 absolutely fearless about his game ! That’s the beauty of playing ipl at a young age you just used to the atmosphere and you go and express your self ! !! And skipper is back with some class of his own !!@imVkohli #ENGvIND t20 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 14, 2021

Young man @ishankishan51 what a knock.. keep going youngster 💪 surely a great future ahead.. All the best #specialtalent #INDvENG — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 14, 2021

@ishankishan51 you beauty,! What a start to your international career! #INDvsENG — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) March 14, 2021

Welcome to international #cricket @ishankishan51, you truly showed your class and talent tonight. Congratulations on the fantastic start #IndvEng — Kiran More (@JockMore) March 14, 2021

Ishuuu ki shaan! That’s how to make a debut and announce yourself 🙌🔥🔥🔥 Congratulations on a stunning innings but we’re not surprised by your ability 😊 @ishankishan51 — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) March 14, 2021

Ishan Kishan can play 🏏😍 — Ravi Bopara (@ravibopara) March 14, 2021

Having Ishan as a left-handed opener forced England not to open with Rashid, protecting Kohli, and his intent has forced England to bowl 3 Archer overs in the first 9. If he can perform, he improves this Indian side *so much*. — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) March 14, 2021

Ishan Kishan is gone for 56 (32). But my oh my what we have just witnessed. Mark my word we will talk about this young man’s exciting debut for a long time. The confidence! Fearless. A brilliant debut. What a batsman. And watching him and Kohli together. Wow. 🇮🇳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#INDvENG — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 14, 2021

Stunning debut from Ishan Kishan. a 28-ball half century. His trademark is his legside game, particularly those slog-sweeps which he executed beautifully against Rashid. 36 of his runs today came square on the legside. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/4ymWhW5kWp — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) March 14, 2021

Highest boundary percentage in a T20I innings on debut

(between two full member teams, min.50 runs)



78.57 (44/56) Ishan Kishan (I v E 2021)

77.97 (46/59) Anton Devcich (NZ v B 2013)

76.92 (60/78) Dawid Malan (E v SA 2017)#INDvENG #INDvsENG #ENGvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) March 14, 2021

I’d take this Kohli 50 out to dinner but I would spend the whole meal thinking about Ishan Kishan’s innings. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) March 14, 2021

Ishan Kishan dedicated this knock to his coach's dad who passed away few days back. Nice gesture, Ishan. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 14, 2021

Man of the Match award in their first International game for India:



Mohit Sharma vs ZIM, 2013

Prithvi Shaw vs WI, 2018

Navdeep Saini vs WI, 2019

Ishan Kishan vs ENG, Today#INDvENG — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) March 14, 2021

Fitting reply from team India 🇮🇳 in second T-20. Skipper @imVkohli leading from the front & great start for young @ishankishan51 @BCCI #INDvEND — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) March 14, 2021

India back on level after the ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ tradition of giving the first game in a series to the visitors.

Great to see @imVkohli in full form & full marks to @ishankishan51 on a spanking debut. 👊🏽 .. let’s go win this boys. #BleedBlue 🇮🇳 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) March 14, 2021