Ishan Kishan made a sparkling debut in international cricket on Sunday as his blistering half-century helped India defeat England by seven wickets in the second T20I and level the five-match series 1-1 in Ahmedabad.
Kishan, who opened the batting with KL Rahul, scored 56 runs off just 32 deliveries, with five fours and four sixes, as India chased down England’s total of 164 with 13 balls to spare.
India were in a spot of bother when Rahul got out for a duck in the first over but Kishan got together with captain Virat Kohli, who remained unbeaten on a superb 49-ball 73, to build a solid partnership. The duo added 94 runs off 54 balls for the second wicket to bat England out of the contest.
Kishan, along with Suryakumar Yadav, was given his India debut on Sunday. The left-hander, who had a phenomenal IPL 2020, hit a four off the first ball he faced and never looked back.
