CA Bhavani Devi on Sunday created history when she became the first ever Indian fencer to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The sabre fencer secured a spot through the World Cup in Hungary after the hosts lost in the quarterfinals of the team event, allowing South Korea to progress to the semi-final. As a result, Bhavani Devi qualified through the Adjusted Official Ranking method.

The names of all the athletes by their National Olympic Committee and by weapon, who have qualified through the team qualification (8), are removed. For the other NOCs, only the highest ranked athletes by zone and by weapon are retained.

Two individual spots were up for grabs for the Asia and Oceania region based on the World Rankings as of April 5, 2021. She is ranked 42nd and occupies one of the two available slots based on the ranking. Misaki Emura from Japan took the other spot from the region.

At the event, Korea’s World Champion Sanguk Oh, Hungary’s Anna Marton, Team Russia (men) and Team Poland (women) won gold medals in sabre at the Budapest World Cup, according to the Fencing federation.

Even though she had lost in the round of 64 of her event according to ESPN India, it was a nervous day for the 27-year-old and her coach at the Hungarian event, watching the events unfold.

In a statement on Twitter, Bhavani Devi wrote about her dream coming true: