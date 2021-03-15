Annu Rani bettered her own javelin throw national record but fell just short of the Tokyo Olympics automatic qualification mark on the opening day of the Federation Cup Senior National Athletics Championships in Patiala on Monday.

Rani clinched the gold with a best throw of 63.24m, which she came up in her third attempt, bettering her earlier national mark of 62.43m which she had recorded during the World Championships in Doha in 2019.

The Tokyo Olympics qualification mark for women’s javelin throw is 64m. Rani, however, is currently holding a provisional qualification spot to the Summer Games via her ranking of No 12 and a Quota Place ranking of 15 in the discipline. A total of 32 athletes will be part of the discipline at the Games and a 11 spots have been earned so far through the 64m mark.

Rani’s throw on Monday, when ratified by World Athletics, will help her keep the second spot in the list of best throws in women’s javelin throw this season.

As per World Athletics, the rankings are the primary mode of qualification for the Games while the automatic preset standards provide an alternate pathway, and are to be set high enough to allow exceptional performances to gain entry.

The 28-year-old from Meerut, who had won a bronze in the 2014 Asian Games and a silver in the Asian Championships in 2019, was representing Uttar Pradesh in the national event.

Sanjana Choudhary of Rajasthan was a distant second with a best throw of 54.55m while Haryana’s Kumari Sharmila was third with a best effort of 50.78m in the eight-athlete field, reported PTI.

