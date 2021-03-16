India vs England, 3rd T20I Live: Morgan elects to bowl first, Rohit replaces Suryakumar
Follow live updates from the third T20 International between India and England in Ahmedabad.
Fearless youth and veteran guile: How Kohli, Kishan took India to an easy in second T20I
Live updates
6.54 pm: Ishan Kishan, after his exploits in the second T20I, said he is keen to keep learning from skipper Virat Kohli. Read his interview here.
6.38 pm: Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.
England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
6.34 pm: Virat Kohli says India would’ve preferred to bowl first too. The hosts have one change: Rohit Sharma replaces Suryakumar Yadav. Ishan Kishan to bat at No 3. England also have one change: Mark Wood returns in place of Tom Curran.
6.31 pm: TOSS – Eoin Morgan has won the toss and England will BOWL first!
6.28 pm: The remaining three T20Is in Ahmedabad will be played without crowds due to the rise in Covid-19 cases. Read all about this here.
6.15 pm: Hello and welcome to live updates from the third T20 International between India and England in Ahmedabad.
After suffering a heavy defeat in the series opener, India bounced back strongly to square things up thanks to skipper Virat Kohli and debutant Ishan Kishan’s brilliant partnership in the second T20I. The hosts will now be keen to take the lead as Eoin Morgan and Co aim to fight back.