India vs South Africa, 5th ODI live updates: SA opt to bowl as Mithali Raj & Co look to bounce back
Updates from the fifth and final ODI of the series between India and South Africa in Lucknow.
Live updates
TEAM NEWS:
INDIA XI: Smriti Mandhana, Priya Punia, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, D Hemalatha, Sushma Verma Devi, Monica Patel, C Prathyusha, Jhulan Goswami, Rajseshwari Gayakwad
South Africa XI: Sune Luus, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Nondumiso Shangase, Nadine de Clerk, Anneke Bosch, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune.
STAT ALERT: With their win in the fourth ODI, South Africa improved their record in run-chases to 8 out of 9 since January 2019. Only Australia have a better record in run-chases in that period (7 out of 7).
TOSS NEWS: Sune Luus is back for South Africa and the visitors have opted to bowl first. The South Africans do love a good run-chase.
08.35 am: Bowling has been the biggest area of concern for India in this series so far. “Even if we scored more than 266, it wouldn’t be enough, the way the South Africans batted. Our bowling department needs to work on preparation before a series. We lacked that,” Mithali Raj said at the presentation ceremony on Sunday. “We are not a bad fielding side but there are things we can improve on,” she added.
Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the fifth and final One Day International between India and South Africa in Lucknow. The series might be lost for India, but Mithali Raj and Co will be hoping to finish on a high, and iron out some issues with the World Cup in mind.
South Africa’s top-order fired in unison to register their highest ever run chase in One-day International cricket and clinch the series against India with a seven-wicket win in the fourth match in Lucknow on Sunday.
Chasing 267, Lizelle Lee (69), Laura Wolvaardt (53), Mignon du Preez (61) and Lara Goodall (59 not out) shone as the visitors completed the task in 48.4 overs for an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.