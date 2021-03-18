India vs England, fourth T20I live updates: Morgan wins toss, England to bowl first
All the live updates from the fourth T20I between India and England.
Live updates
TOSS: Eoin Morgan wins the toss and England will have a bowl first.
06.22 am: At pitch report (with the same track being used from the first match), Deep Dasgupta and Ajit Agarkar say the pitch is really hard and firm. Not much grass, probably the best batting pitch they reckon.
England lead the five-match series 2-1 after their eight-wicket triumph in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. But so far each team that has won the toss, has chosen to bat second and won.
The dew that becomes heavier as the evening wears on and makes bowling more difficult is a worry for both teams.
And while that is definitely a big factor, teams still have had to make the most of winning the toss and they have done that by bowling well.
India are still experimenting with their line-up in a big way so they won’t be too worried about the results but the form of KL Rahul, their best T20 batsman, is a big concern.
Virat Kohli, at long last, has found some form and that should put him in a good frame of mind.
England, on the other hand, are showing that they are a very dangerous white-ball team; a team that has a method to its madness.