Reigning world champion PV Sindhu rallied after losing the first game to enter the women’s singles semi-finals of the All England Open Championships on Friday with a tough win over Japanese third seed Akane Yamaguchi.

Sindhu lost the first game 16-21 but then game back strongly to take the next two games 21-16, 21-19 in one hour and 16 minutes in the Super 1000 tournament.

In the semi-finals, fifth seed Sindhu will face sixth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand.

Here are the highlights from the match: